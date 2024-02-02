Sanso Community in Obuasi Welcomes GH4.8 Million School Project Funded by AngloGold Ashanti

In a significant step toward bolstering educational infrastructure, the Sanso community in Obuasi has welcomed a newly commissioned school project, courtesy of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine. The Sanso Basic School Project, a GH4.8 million venture, comprises a one-storey, nine-classroom building. The facility is fully equipped and suitable for primary and Junior High School (JHS) levels.

Facility Features and Stakeholder Praise

The school comes with several noteworthy features, including a library, ICT lab, sick bay, canteen, and toilet facilities. This project has been part of AngloGold Ashanti's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan for Obuasi, demonstrating their commitment to investing in education and advancing educational outcomes in the region.

During the commissioning ceremony, Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. John Ntim Fordjour, expressed his admiration for the collaborative efforts of the Sanso community leaders, AngloGold, and other stakeholders in the establishment of this school. Dr. Fordjour also acknowledged the roles of President Nana Akufo Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the revival of AngloGold Ashanti after its 2014 collapse, a critical factor that made this school project feasible.

Investing in Education: A Community Transformation Tool

Dr. Fordjour underlined the significance of investing in education as a pivotal tool for transforming communities. This sentiment was echoed by Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager of AngloGold Ashanti, who reiterated the company's commitment to enhancing the educational standards in its operational areas.

The project drew additional commendation from the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng, and the Edubiasehemaa, Nana Akua Dwum II. They urged teachers to strive for high educational standards, emphasizing the importance of corporate social responsibility in improving the quality of education.