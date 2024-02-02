Rising Threat to Ghana's Forestry Staff From Illegal Miners: Call for Collaborative Solutions

In the heart of Ghana, an escalating conflict between illegal miners and forestry staff has garnered national concern. The Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Sulemana Nyadia Nelson, voiced this concern at a recent meeting held with the National House of Chiefs. He reported that the past year witnessed the grim demise of three forestry staff members, falling prey to the violence of armed illegal miners.

The Rising Threat to Forestry Staff

According to Nelson, those working in mining areas are under constant threat, a worrying development that has seen forestry officers' uniforms losing their erstwhile deterrent effect. Illegal miners, driven by desperation or greed, have begun encroaching on forest reserves, posing a significant threat to personnel. The alarming rise in violence against forestry staff has sparked debates on the safety measures in place and their effectiveness in safeguarding those who patrol Ghana's green lungs.

Illegal Mining Arrests and Convictions

Addressing the chiefs, Sulemana Nyadia Nelson called for collaborative efforts to tackle the issue of illegal mining. He emphasized that collective action and shared responsibility would be pivotal in ensuring the safety of forestry staff. He also indicated that the Forestry Commission is focusing on increased cooperation with other institutions to combat the illegal mining menace.

In a related development, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Officer at the Forestry Commission, revealed that there were 218 arrests in December for illegal mining activities. Of these, 24 have been convicted, while trials for the remaining suspects are ongoing. This revelation underscores the Commission's relentless efforts to hold the transgressors accountable and deter potential offenders.