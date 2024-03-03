Rev Dr Peter Kwasi Sarpong Releases Books on Catholic Virtues and Priesthood at 91st Birthday Bash

Archbishop Emeritus, Rev Dr Peter Kwasi Sarpong, recently celebrated his 91st birthday with the launch of two insightful books, "Virtues" and "The Old and Young Priest," in Kumasi. These publications delve into the essence of Catholic virtues, Christian faith, and societal values, reflecting Sarpong's extensive experience in the priesthood and his observations on moral conduct in contemporary society. The event, attended by Christian clergy, dignitaries, chiefs, business, and social leaders, marked a significant occasion where Sarpong's contributions to religious literature and societal morals were highlighted.

Advertisment

Insightful Collaborations and Themes

"The Old and Young Priest," co-authored with Rev Derrick Eyram Senanu, explores the dynamics between experienced and newly ordained priests within the Catholic Church. It discusses mentorship, the adoption of Christ-like principles, and the handing down of roles and responsibilities crucial for the priesthood's continuity. Senanu, reflecting on the book, emphasized its role in bridging generational gaps within the clergy and fostering values worthy of emulation among young priests. Meanwhile, "Virtues" focuses on moral principles and qualities essential for character development and virtuous behavior, aiming to guide readers, especially the youth, towards a morally upright life.

Community Leaders Acknowledge the Importance of Moral Guidance

Advertisment

At the book launch, Kwamohene Nana Owusu Annim, representing the Asantehene, expressed concern over the erosion of traditional values among the youth, highlighting the books' importance in imparting proper behavior and sustaining cultural heritage. The event underscored the critical role religious leaders play in moral education and the preservation of societal values amidst modern challenges.

Celebrating a Legacy of Intellectual and Spiritual Leadership

The book launch doubled as a celebration of Archbishop Sarpong's 91st birthday, with attendees lauding his prolific contributions to religious literature and thought. Nana Raymond Osei Sarpong, Chief of Mpehin and chairperson of the event, praised the Archbishop for his lifelong dedication to sharing wisdom and insights through his writings. Sarpong's books were recognized not only as significant additions to religious and moral discourse but also as a testament to a life spent in the service of faith and community.

The release of "Virtues" and "The Old and Young Priest" by Archbishop Emeritus Rev Dr Peter Kwasi Sarpong not only marks a milestone in a life rich with spiritual and intellectual achievements but also offers valuable resources for those seeking to navigate the complexities of modern morality and religious leadership. As these books circulate among readers, they promise to inspire and guide generations in the pursuit of virtue and the fulfillment of priestly duties.