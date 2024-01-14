Record-Breaking Chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak, Demands Apology from Absent Ghanaian Musicians

Record-breaking chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, renowned for her recent Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, has expressed her disappointment at several acclaimed musicians from Accra for their absence at her record-setting event in Tamale, Northern Ghana. These artists, including well-known figures Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Samini, had previously received support from Abdul-Razak, which makes their absence sting even more. The chef’s demand for an apology from these musicians underscores the perceived lack of reciprocal support.

Breaking Records and Expectations

Abdul-Razak’s feat is no small achievement. She cooked continuously for an impressive 227 hours, spanning over 10 days, to set a new record. In doing so, she shattered the previous record held by Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, also known as Mama D, who cooked non-stop for 144 hours and 20 minutes. This monumental achievement has not only placed Abdul-Razak in the Guinness World Record books but also spotlighted the gastronomic talent of Northern Ghana.

Music Stars’ Absence: A Bitter Aftertaste

Despite the absence of the Accra-based musicians, Abdul-Razak continues to appreciate their music and plans to extend her support towards them. However, she was clear in her disappointment with their lack of presence at the cookathon. She voiced her belief that these artists would have been vocal had something negative occurred in the Northern region, offering a critique of the selective nature of their support.

Appreciation for Genuine Support

In contrast to the no-show musicians, popular Ghanaian artist Kwabena Kwabena earned Abdul-Razak’s praise by attending the event in Tamale. His presence served as a shining example of genuine support, standing in stark contrast to the hollow promises made by artists like Shatta Wale, who had initially stated his intention to visit Tamale during the marathon, but ultimately did not fulfill his pledge.