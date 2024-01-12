en English
Africa

Public Outcry Over Ghana’s Persistent ‘Dumsor’ Power Crisis: A Cry for Load-Shedding Timetable

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
The persistent power outages, locally referred to as ‘dumsor,’ that are disrupting lives and economic activities in Ghana have triggered widespread public dissatisfaction. Citizens are pleading with the government and power providers to release a load-shedding timetable which would allow them to anticipate and plan around these frequent interruptions. The lack of a predictable schedule has proven detrimental for businesses and individuals alike, leading to increased economic strain and mounting public frustration.

Government Response Amid Mounting Frustration

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, the Deputy Minister for Energy, has attributed the recent power outages in Accra to fuel shortage, a statement that has been met with frustration and anger among Ghanaians. He dismissed claims that the government’s failure to settle its debts with key players in the energy sector led to the erratic power cuts. The government’s handling of the situation has drawn criticism from John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee. He voiced concerns about political interference in the cash waterfall mechanism and its impact on industry players.

‘Dumsor’ and Political Backlash

John Mahama, the former President of Ghana, has also weighed in on the crisis, expressing concern over the potential return of ‘dumsor’ if the National Democratic Congress wins the 2024 election. The issue of widespread power cuts across the country has prompted calls for a load-shedding timetable. Employees of the Ghana Grid Company have warned of potential power outages due to financial challenges, limited gas supply, and outstanding debt to the West African Pipeline Company.

Public Cry for Transparency and Solutions

Public figures, including Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, have joined the chorus of voices calling for more transparency and a solution to the ‘dumsor’ situation. Amid the crisis, there is a strong public appeal for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a load-shedding schedule to help manage the situation. The public’s outcry reflects their desperation for a solution that allows them to cope better with the ongoing power supply problems, which have made it increasingly difficult to manage daily activities and has placed an additional burden on businesses.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

