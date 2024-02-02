Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo Calls for Action Against Illegal Mining to Secure Ghana's Agenda 2063 Goals

In a recent webinar, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, underscored the urgent need to combat illegal mining for the fulfillment of Agenda 2063. The webinar titled "Gold or health? Ghana's environment under siege" was part of the Health in Africa Series, a collaborative effort by the University of Toronto, Canada, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.

Illegal Mining: A Risk to Agenda 2063

Prof. Owusu-Dabo, a public health physician and Principal Investigator of the Mastercard Foundation Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative emphasized that illegal mining posed a significant risk to Ghana's commitment to Agenda 2063, particularly in terms of environmental preservation. He stressed that the detrimental effects of illegal mining were in direct contradiction to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. Owusu-Dabo urged for a national multi-stakeholder dialogue to combat the rampant illegal mining activities that have plagued Ghana for the past six to seven years. He criticized the over-reliance on media in this fight and called upon various stakeholders, including academia, mothers, children, opinion leaders, chiefs, and politicians, to actively engage in this cause.

Entrepreneurial Opportunities and Academia-Government Engagement

Further, he posited that the creation of entrepreneurial opportunities could serve as a viable solution to curb the activities of illegal miners. He also advocated for enhanced academia-government engagement as a means to reduce illegal mining activities. Prof. Owusu-Dabo accentuated the need for immediate attention and decisive measures to address the environmental crises in Ghana, including deforestation and pollution, triggered by illegal mining.