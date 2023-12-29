President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has highlighted the urgency for Africa to redefine its narrative during his speech at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference in Accra on December 28, 2023.

The Ghanaian leader urged Africans and those of African descent to take control of their story, which has been historically marred by themes of poverty and underdevelopment.

Reshaping Africa’s Narrative

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Africa’s wealth lies in its abundant natural and human resources, and it’s time to shift the global perspective.

He argued that Africans should not let their narrative be shaped by external forces and urged them to harness their potential. “Our destiny,” he quoted Jamaican Reggae artist Peter Tosh, “is intertwined with Africa’s future.”

Unity and Strategic Partnerships

The president advocated for unity among all black people and called for a strategic partnership with the African Diaspora. This partnership, he suggested, could foster investment, progress, and prosperity in Africa.

By transforming the continent into a desirable destination for its youth, Africa could stem the tide of young people seeking a better life abroad.

Addressing Economic Challenges

On the economic front, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenges Ghana has faced in recent years. He noted, however, that the country’s economic growth is rebounding, inflation is being curtailed, and the exchange rate is stabilizing. He expressed optimism about the country’s economic reform, backed by a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

In closing, the Ghanaian leader reiterated the need for Africans to control their narrative and work towards a prosperous future. His words resonated deeply with the audience, providing a new perspective on Africa’s potential and the role of its people in shaping its destiny.