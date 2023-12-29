en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana has highlighted the urgency for Africa to redefine its narrative during his speech at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference in Accra on December 28, 2023.

The Ghanaian leader urged Africans and those of African descent to take control of their story, which has been historically marred by themes of poverty and underdevelopment.

Reshaping Africa’s Narrative

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Africa’s wealth lies in its abundant natural and human resources, and it’s time to shift the global perspective.

He argued that Africans should not let their narrative be shaped by external forces and urged them to harness their potential. “Our destiny,” he quoted Jamaican Reggae artist Peter Tosh, “is intertwined with Africa’s future.”

Unity and Strategic Partnerships

The president advocated for unity among all black people and called for a strategic partnership with the African Diaspora. This partnership, he suggested, could foster investment, progress, and prosperity in Africa.

By transforming the continent into a desirable destination for its youth, Africa could stem the tide of young people seeking a better life abroad.

Addressing Economic Challenges

On the economic front, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the challenges Ghana has faced in recent years. He noted, however, that the country’s economic growth is rebounding, inflation is being curtailed, and the exchange rate is stabilizing. He expressed optimism about the country’s economic reform, backed by a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

In closing, the Ghanaian leader reiterated the need for Africans to control their narrative and work towards a prosperous future. His words resonated deeply with the audience, providing a new perspective on Africa’s potential and the role of its people in shaping its destiny.

0
Africa Ghana International Relations
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan

By Israel Ojoko

Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Toll

By Safak Costu

Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded

By Salman Khan

UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests ...
@Africa · 11 mins
UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests ...
heart comment 0
President Assoumani’s Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange

By Mahnoor Jehangir

President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns

By Salman Khan

Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children

By Israel Ojoko

Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Ethiopia’s Amhara Conflict Intensifies: Civilians in the Crosshairs

By Rizwan Shah

Ethiopia's Amhara Conflict Intensifies: Civilians in the Crosshairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
1 min
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
1 min
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
2 mins
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
2 mins
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
2 mins
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
3 mins
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
5 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative
6 mins
Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app