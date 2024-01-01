en English
Ghana

Political Parties Clash on Ghana’s Future: A Report from Peacefmonline.com

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Peacefmonline.com, a prominent online portal in Ghana, managed by Despite Media, is dedicated to bringing instantaneous news about politics, business, entertainment, and other issues of national interest. The site, in its mission to keep its readership informed, also promotes an interactive environment by encouraging audience comments and maintaining active social media connections.

Political Tensions Rise in Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently made a statement accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of causing severe hardship for Ghanaians in 2023. The Chief Scribe of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, pointed out the intense economic distress inflicted by the current NPP government. Kwetey urged Ghanaians to view the upcoming 2024 election as a chance to shape a more prosperous future.

Vice President Defends the Government’s Track Record

Meanwhile, the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has defended the government’s performance, particularly in the education sector. Speaking at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. He noted a significant increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million in just seven years, achieving gender parity in the process.

Government’s Achievements in the Education Sector

Further, Dr. Bawumia pointed out the highest pass rate in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) since 2015. He also mentioned the restoration of allowances for teacher trainees, nursing trainees, and Arabic instructors, in addition to the introduction of free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education. Dr. Bawumia concluded by assuring that the future of Ghanaian children’s education would be safer under the NPP’s watch.

Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

