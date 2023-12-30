Political Debates, Mining Disputes, and Upcoming Primaries: A Glimpse into Ghana Through Peacefmonline.com

Peacefmonline.com, an online news portal owned and managed by Despite Media, presents a comprehensive source of up-to-the-minute news about politics, business, entertainment, and other issues in Ghana. The portal is known for its engaging content and interactive multimedia offerings, including a popular show titled ‘Just 4 Laughs With Dan Kweku Yeboah & Kwami Sefa Kayi.’

Piercing through the Political Landscape

The Ghanaian Ministry of Education recently debunked former President John Dramani Mahama’s claims of lax supervision and collusion in the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE). They highlighted a significant improvement in WASSCE results, with a leap from a 28.7 percent score in Integrated Science in 2015 to 66.80 percent in 2023. The Ministry credited this success to strict supervision measures by WAEC in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and interventions like the Free SHS policy and increased teaching hours.

Simultaneously, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, expressed disappointment with Mahama’s critique of the Free SHS programme, attributing the improved 2023 WASSCE results to the program’s positive impact.

Unrest in the Mining Sector

Local miners in the Ada East sector of the Songor lagoon concession have been asked to vacate for Electrochem Ghana to commence mining operations. The Ada East District Assembly, having received official notification from Electrochem Ghana, has set a deadline of December 31, 2023, for the miners to leave. However, the local miners, led by Abraham Ahumah, refuse to comply, daring the Assembly to evict them and petitioning government bodies to reverse Electrochem Ghana’s license.

Anticipating Political Showdowns

The upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the six constituencies in the Akyemansa block of the Eastern Region are expected to be hotly contested. As many as 13 NPP stalwarts are challenging the six incumbent Members of Parliament. In the Akyem Swedru constituency, the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, and a Tema-based businessman, Jerome Kwame Okyere Akordor, are among the contestants.

However, Political Analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to address Kwaning-Bosompem’s apparent disregard for the country’s Constitution. Despite his position as Controller and Accountant General, Kwaning-Bosompem is contesting in the parliamentary primaries, a move that some claim contradicts a 2016 Supreme Court ruling.