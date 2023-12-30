en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Political Debates, Mining Disputes, and Upcoming Primaries: A Glimpse into Ghana Through Peacefmonline.com

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:16 am EST
Political Debates, Mining Disputes, and Upcoming Primaries: A Glimpse into Ghana Through Peacefmonline.com

Peacefmonline.com, an online news portal owned and managed by Despite Media, presents a comprehensive source of up-to-the-minute news about politics, business, entertainment, and other issues in Ghana. The portal is known for its engaging content and interactive multimedia offerings, including a popular show titled ‘Just 4 Laughs With Dan Kweku Yeboah & Kwami Sefa Kayi.’

Piercing through the Political Landscape

The Ghanaian Ministry of Education recently debunked former President John Dramani Mahama’s claims of lax supervision and collusion in the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE). They highlighted a significant improvement in WASSCE results, with a leap from a 28.7 percent score in Integrated Science in 2015 to 66.80 percent in 2023. The Ministry credited this success to strict supervision measures by WAEC in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and interventions like the Free SHS policy and increased teaching hours.

Simultaneously, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, expressed disappointment with Mahama’s critique of the Free SHS programme, attributing the improved 2023 WASSCE results to the program’s positive impact.

Unrest in the Mining Sector

Local miners in the Ada East sector of the Songor lagoon concession have been asked to vacate for Electrochem Ghana to commence mining operations. The Ada East District Assembly, having received official notification from Electrochem Ghana, has set a deadline of December 31, 2023, for the miners to leave. However, the local miners, led by Abraham Ahumah, refuse to comply, daring the Assembly to evict them and petitioning government bodies to reverse Electrochem Ghana’s license.

Anticipating Political Showdowns

The upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the six constituencies in the Akyemansa block of the Eastern Region are expected to be hotly contested. As many as 13 NPP stalwarts are challenging the six incumbent Members of Parliament. In the Akyem Swedru constituency, the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, and a Tema-based businessman, Jerome Kwame Okyere Akordor, are among the contestants.

However, Political Analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to address Kwaning-Bosompem’s apparent disregard for the country’s Constitution. Despite his position as Controller and Accountant General, Kwaning-Bosompem is contesting in the parliamentary primaries, a move that some claim contradicts a 2016 Supreme Court ruling.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singing Marathon Breaks Guinness World Record

By BNN Correspondents

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon Breaks Guinness World Record

By Ebenezer Mensah

Basketmouth Bares Soul at 1030 Laughs and Music Event: A Night of Comedy, Music, and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Day 6 AfuaAsantewaaSingathon: A Celebration of Music and Unity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon of Comprehensive News Coverage in Ghana ...
@Africa · 10 hours
Peacefmonline.com: A Beacon of Comprehensive News Coverage in Ghana ...
heart comment 0
Basketmouth: Laughter Amidst Struggle at the 1030 Laughs and Music Event

By BNN Correspondents

Basketmouth: Laughter Amidst Struggle at the 1030 Laughs and Music Event
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sets New Guinness Record in Singathon

By BNN Correspondents

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sets New Guinness Record in Singathon
Ghana’s Ministry of Education Counters Allegations, Highlights WASSCE Progress

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Ministry of Education Counters Allegations, Highlights WASSCE Progress
UTV Ghana’s Festive Initiative: A Merry Christmas for Local Shop Owners

By Ebenezer Mensah

UTV Ghana's Festive Initiative: A Merry Christmas for Local Shop Owners
Latest Headlines
World News
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
38 seconds
Pineapple-derived Cream NexoBrid Revolutionizes Burn Treatment
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
1 min
Madhya Pradesh CM Meets BJP Top Brass Amid Portfolio Allocation Controversy, Seeks Inauguration of Cyber Tehsil System
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Political Tightrope Walk Amid UK's Economic Crisis
Sanjay Raut's Remark Sparks Debate on Religion and Politics in India
2 mins
Sanjay Raut's Remark Sparks Debate on Religion and Politics in India
78-Year-Old Great-Grandfather Defies Age, Inspires with Fitness Achievements
2 mins
78-Year-Old Great-Grandfather Defies Age, Inspires with Fitness Achievements
Dance of Knights: Controversy at the World Chess Championship
2 mins
Dance of Knights: Controversy at the World Chess Championship
Modi Reflects on BJP's Strategy of Selecting Fresh Faces for Leadership
2 mins
Modi Reflects on BJP's Strategy of Selecting Fresh Faces for Leadership
AmaZulu FC Triumphs Over Royal AM with a 3-0 Victory
3 mins
AmaZulu FC Triumphs Over Royal AM with a 3-0 Victory
Greg Foster: From Rugby to Arm-wrestling Champion
3 mins
Greg Foster: From Rugby to Arm-wrestling Champion
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
10 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
33 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
6 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app