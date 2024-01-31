Pencils of Promise Joins Forces with MP Abla Dzifa Gomashie to Boost Education in Ketu South

In a vital initiative to bolster educational outcomes in Ketu South Municipality, the local Member of Parliament, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has managed to secure the support of Pencils of Promise, a non-governmental organization, to construct a new classroom block at Lente Yame Basic School. This development comes in light of the deteriorating condition of the current school facilities, a concern that has caused a surge in the number of parents transferring their children to private schools with superior amenities.

Addressing a Critical Need

The headmaster of the school, Mr Ephraim Kaseni, has been vocal about the urgent need for improvement in the infrastructure. He has warned that the school's future could be in jeopardy if the current predicament is not promptly addressed. In an attempt to mitigate these issues, Pencils of Promise, under the leadership of their country director Mr. Freeman Gobah, took a decisive step by initiating the groundbreaking ceremony for a 2 Unit classroom block. This project, which is set to commence in March 2024, will not only provide new classrooms but also ancillary facilities to enhance the educational experience for the students.

Financial Arrangement and Community Involvement

The funding for this project will largely be shouldered by Pencils of Promise, covering a substantial 80% of the total cost. The remaining 20% is expected to be contributed by the community in the form of labor and local materials, such as sand and gravel. However, in a generous move, Madam Gomashie has committed to bearing the expenses for the community's share. She also urged the residents to provide any additional support they can to ensure the success of this project.

The construction is estimated to wrap up within three months. The sod-cutting event, held on January 25, 2024, was a notable affair. Local dignitaries Torgbui Atikpa III and Torgbui Zogbla graced the occasion with their presence, along with community members and parents. The attendees expressed their eager anticipation and enthusiasm for the forthcoming improvements, reflecting a collective hope for a brighter educational future for their children.