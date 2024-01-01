Peacefmonline.com: A Comprehensive Update on Ghana’s Current News

The renowned Ghanaian news portal, Peacefmonline.com, owned and managed by media conglomerate, Despite Media, offers an array of comprehensive and current news on topics such as politics, business, entertainment, and other relevant issues in Ghana. Focused on delivering the latest happenings within the country, the portal instigates interactive engagement by encouraging its audience to post comments and interact on social media platforms.

Political Scenario Unfolding in Ghana

The political landscape in Ghana is undergoing significant shifts. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of causing hardship for Ghanaians in 2023. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, recently spoke at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi. He emphasized the successes of the Free SHS policy, including an increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million in seven years and achieving gender parity in enrollment. Dr. Bawumia also applauded the government’s introduction of free TVET education while criticizing the opponents’ negative attitude towards Free SHS and other educational initiatives.

Ghana’s Squad for Africa Cup of Nations

In sports news, Chris Hughton, coach of Ghana’s national football team, is set to announce the final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire at a press conference on January 1, 2024. As part of the team’s preparation for the tournament, the Black Stars of Ghana are scheduled to play an international friendly against Namibia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on January 8, 2024. The coach faces a challenging task as he finalizes his 50-man provisional selection into the 27-man squad for the highly-anticipated tournament. The announcement of the squad is eagerly awaited, especially with concerns over the fitness of key players including Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana.