en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Peacefmonline.com: A Comprehensive News Portal for Ghanaian Affairs

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Peacefmonline.com: A Comprehensive News Portal for Ghanaian Affairs

Peacefmonline.com, a leading web portal in Ghana, has emerged as a reliable source for comprehensive and timely news on a range of topics. Owned and operated by Despite Media, the portal offers an extensive coverage on politics, business, entertainment, and a variety of other issues pertinent to the Ghanaian populace and beyond.

The Many Facets of Peacefmonline.com

Peacefmonline.com stands out in the digital news landscape due to its breadth of coverage. Whether it’s the latest political developments, business trends, or entertainment news, the portal has its audience covered. The platform ensures that its readers are kept abreast of all significant happenings, thereby serving as a one-stop source for news consumption.

Accessibility and Reach

Beyond its comprehensive coverage, Peacefmonline.com is accessible to a global audience, making it a go-to source not just for Ghanaians at home, but for anyone interested in Ghanaian affairs worldwide. The portal’s reach is further expanded through its presence on various social media platforms, ensuring that its content resonates far and wide.

A Spotlight on Ghanaian Stars

One intriguing aspect of Peacefmonline.com is its potential for featuring special events or programming related to Ghanaian celebrities or public figures. The mention of ‘UTV-Day With The Stars’ suggests that the site may offer unique insights into the lives of these personalities, adding another layer to its diverse news palette.

In conclusion, Peacefmonline.com, with its wide-ranging and timely news content, has established itself as a trusted news source for anyone seeking to stay informed about Ghanaian affairs. Its commitment to delivering up-to-the-minute news, coupled with its accessibility and unique features, makes it an integral part of the digital news landscape.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Clash at 'UTV Day With The Stars': Don Little Feuds with Counsellor Lutterodt

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Prince Bright Electrifies Audience at UTVDayWithTheStars 2024 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 hours
Prince Bright Electrifies Audience at UTVDayWithTheStars 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON Squad Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry

By Ebenezer Mensah

LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry
Ghana’s NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support

By Ebenezer Mensah

Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges
2 mins
Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
3 mins
Uganda Welcomes Ghana's Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
3 mins
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
4 mins
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
6 mins
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
8 mins
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
9 mins
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
9 mins
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
9 mins
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
18 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app