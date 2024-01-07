en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra

In a display of solemnity and deep-rooted faith, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, under the guidance of Most Reverend Anthony Narh Asare, recently witnessed the ordination of 16 deacons. The ceremony was a blend of tradition and commitment, serving as a reminder of the responsibilities and duties that the newly ordained deacons are expected to shoulder.

Embracing Servitude

During the ceremony, Bishop Asare underscored the importance of servitude, urging the deacons to embrace their roles as servants to humanity and to God. He stressed the significance of teaching the doctrines and practices of the Church to the people, underscoring their duty to lead by example, both in faith and in action.

Rites of Ordination

The ordination rites, steeped in tradition and symbolism, included a prayer of consecration and prostration as a symbol of humility. The deacons were also presented with the Gospel book, signifying their commitment to believe, teach, and practice the teachings of the Church. This ritual, marking a critical step in their spiritual journey, follows several years of rigorous theological studies.

Future Priests in the Making

The deacons, potentially the priests of tomorrow, are now authorized to administer baptisms, preside over weddings, assist at Mass, proclaim the Gospel, preach, and lead wakes and funeral services. Their ordination as deacons usually occurs a year before priestly ordination, with the current cohort expected to ascend to priesthood in August 2024.

As part of their commitment to the priesthood, the deacons have also made a promise of celibacy, demonstrating their unfaltering dedication to the service of God and the Church. Their journey, marked by faith, humility, and servitude, serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring strength of the Catholic faith.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
In a stirring tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the service of others, students from the Father Ray Foundation’s Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind recently performed a musical homage titled ‘This Is Me, The Children of Father Ray.’ The event occurred at a Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting, held on
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
9 mins ago
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
Hiroshima's Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations
11 mins ago
Hiroshima's Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
5 mins ago
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic
5 mins ago
Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
5 mins ago
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
Latest Headlines
World News
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
17 seconds
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
38 seconds
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
51 seconds
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
1 min
How Winter Foods Can Lead to Unexpected Weight Gain
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
1 min
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
1 min
Dynamite's Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page's Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
1 min
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
5 mins
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
5 mins
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
31 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
35 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
39 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app