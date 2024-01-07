Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra

In a display of solemnity and deep-rooted faith, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, under the guidance of Most Reverend Anthony Narh Asare, recently witnessed the ordination of 16 deacons. The ceremony was a blend of tradition and commitment, serving as a reminder of the responsibilities and duties that the newly ordained deacons are expected to shoulder.

Embracing Servitude

During the ceremony, Bishop Asare underscored the importance of servitude, urging the deacons to embrace their roles as servants to humanity and to God. He stressed the significance of teaching the doctrines and practices of the Church to the people, underscoring their duty to lead by example, both in faith and in action.

Rites of Ordination

The ordination rites, steeped in tradition and symbolism, included a prayer of consecration and prostration as a symbol of humility. The deacons were also presented with the Gospel book, signifying their commitment to believe, teach, and practice the teachings of the Church. This ritual, marking a critical step in their spiritual journey, follows several years of rigorous theological studies.

Future Priests in the Making

The deacons, potentially the priests of tomorrow, are now authorized to administer baptisms, preside over weddings, assist at Mass, proclaim the Gospel, preach, and lead wakes and funeral services. Their ordination as deacons usually occurs a year before priestly ordination, with the current cohort expected to ascend to priesthood in August 2024.

As part of their commitment to the priesthood, the deacons have also made a promise of celibacy, demonstrating their unfaltering dedication to the service of God and the Church. Their journey, marked by faith, humility, and servitude, serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring strength of the Catholic faith.