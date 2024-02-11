Ola Michael Critiques Government's Streaming Platform Ambition as 'A Pipe Dream'

Renowned radio personality and film producer Ola Michael has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's vision to establish a streaming platform for Ghanaian creatives. In a recent episode of United Showbiz on UTV, Michael dismissed the idea as a "deceptive vision," citing previous unfulfilled promises and the government's lack of expertise in the field.

Unfulfilled Promises and Lack of Expertise

Michael reminded viewers of similar pledges made in 2016 and 2020, which he believes were never genuinely pursued. He argued that the government lacks the necessary resources and know-how to compete with established streaming services. Moreover, he expressed concerns about potential censorship and limited creative freedom if the government were to control such a platform.

Beyond the expertise debate, Michael pointed to the high data costs in Ghana as a significant barrier to the success of any new streaming platform. He suggested that instead of creating a new platform, the government should support existing localized platforms. By doing so, it could help foster a thriving creative industry without facing the financial and logistical challenges associated with launching a new service.

A Call for Realistic Solutions

Michael's critique resonates with many industry insiders who question the feasibility of the government's streaming ambitions. His call for realistic solutions reflects a broader desire for substantive support in Ghana's creative sector. While the idea of a government-backed streaming platform may seem appealing, Michael's arguments underscore the need for a more nuanced approach that considers the realities of the market and the needs of Ghanaian creatives.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the Ghanaian creative industry requires meaningful investment and support. Whether this comes in the form of a government-backed streaming platform or through other means remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the voices of industry experts like Ola Michael will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Ghana's creative sector.