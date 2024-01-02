en English
Ghana

OB Amponsah to Light Up Accra with His 5th Comedy Special ‘Surviving Akuffo’

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
OB Amponsah to Light Up Accra with His 5th Comedy Special 'Surviving Akuffo'

Ghana’s comedic scene is set to light up as the well-renowned comedian, OB Amponsah, prepares to charm audiences with his 5th stand-up comedy special, ‘Surviving Akuffo’. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for January 7, 2024, at the Jamestown Coffee Company in the heart of Accra.

A Night Packed with Laughter and Music

The event promises attendees a night filled to the brim with laughter, thanks to Amponsah’s humorous and witty observations on the lives of Ghanaians. The comedian, known for his sharp wit and keen sense of humor, is expected to have the audience in stitches throughout the evening. Adding to the mirth and merriment, the show also features a musical component, set to enhance the overall experience.

‘Surviving Akuffo’: The Comedic Insight into Ghanaian Life

Amponsah’s comedy special, ‘Surviving Akuffo’, demonstrates his unique comedic style that has won over his Ghanaian audience and beyond. His astute and humorous observations on everyday life, combined with his knack for storytelling, have made him a beloved figure in the comedy circuit. ‘Surviving Akuffo’ is expected to be another testament to his comedic prowess, offering a night of non-stop laughter.

Details and Tickets

The show will kick off at 7 pm, giving attendees an entire evening of entertainment. Tickets are available for purchase, with VIP seats priced at GHC 250 and regular seating at GHC 150. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early and come prepared for an unforgettable night of laughter.

Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

