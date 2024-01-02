OB Amponsah to Light Up Accra with His 5th Comedy Special ‘Surviving Akuffo’

Ghana’s comedic scene is set to light up as the well-renowned comedian, OB Amponsah, prepares to charm audiences with his 5th stand-up comedy special, ‘Surviving Akuffo’. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for January 7, 2024, at the Jamestown Coffee Company in the heart of Accra.

A Night Packed with Laughter and Music

The event promises attendees a night filled to the brim with laughter, thanks to Amponsah’s humorous and witty observations on the lives of Ghanaians. The comedian, known for his sharp wit and keen sense of humor, is expected to have the audience in stitches throughout the evening. Adding to the mirth and merriment, the show also features a musical component, set to enhance the overall experience.

‘Surviving Akuffo’: The Comedic Insight into Ghanaian Life

Amponsah’s comedy special, ‘Surviving Akuffo’, demonstrates his unique comedic style that has won over his Ghanaian audience and beyond. His astute and humorous observations on everyday life, combined with his knack for storytelling, have made him a beloved figure in the comedy circuit. ‘Surviving Akuffo’ is expected to be another testament to his comedic prowess, offering a night of non-stop laughter.

Details and Tickets

The show will kick off at 7 pm, giving attendees an entire evening of entertainment. Tickets are available for purchase, with VIP seats priced at GHC 250 and regular seating at GHC 150. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early and come prepared for an unforgettable night of laughter.