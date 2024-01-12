OA Pay Triumphs at Ghana Startup Week, Bags ‘Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year’

The second edition of Ghana Startup Week, a platform dedicated to celebrating and elevating the entrepreneurial spirit of Ghana, unfolded on December 15th. The event, casting a spotlight on startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the ambitions of youth and women entrepreneurs across the nation, consisted of the Ghana Startup Ecosystem Summit and an Awards Night.

OA Pay Shines at the Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards

Among the enterprises recognized during the awards, fintech startup OA Pay stood out, clinching the ‘Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year’ title. Known for its remittance services catering to the African diaspora, the company has carved a reputation for its zero-fee transfers, favorable exchange rates, and financial solutions meticulously tailored to the requirements of the African diaspora in the United Kingdom and the United States.

A Testament to Financial Inclusivity and Innovation

The accolade is a testament to OA Pay’s steadfast commitment to financial inclusivity and innovation in the fintech landscape. As it continues to broaden its range of services, the firm is an active force in fostering economic growth and empowering communities transcending geographical constraints.

A Contender for Female Founder of the Year

Adding to the company’s laurels, OA Pay’s CEO, Tracey Abiola, was also in the running for the ‘Female Founder of the Year’ award. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in aligning the company’s objectives with broader goals of financial empowerment and inclusivity, reflecting the ethos of Ghana Startup Week.