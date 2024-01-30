NPP Chairman Bismark Boateng Calls for Unity and Support Post-Primaries

In an address to party members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bismark Boateng, the Ayawaso Central Chairman, underscored the significance of unity and collaboration in the aftermath of the parliamentary primaries. He stressed on the need for those defeated to accept the results gracefully, rally behind the victorious candidates, and work collectively towards securing a win for the NPP in the 2024 elections.

Call for Unity and Humility

Boateng urged the winners to remain humble in their victory and to seek the support and cooperation of their competitors. He emphasized that the successful execution of the primaries is a testament to the party's commitment to democratic principles and fair competition. His words served as a reminder that the success of the party in the upcoming elections hinges on the unity and combined efforts of all party members.

Breaking the 8-Year Cycle

Boateng also warned against complacency, especially in the Greater Accra region, where the challenge lies in breaking the 8-year political cycle. He highlighted the necessity for concerted efforts and strategic planning to secure a win in the next general elections. The party's performance in this region, he said, could significantly influence the election results.

Healing Internal Divisions

He called upon the party leadership to initiate activities aimed at resolving any internal differences and fostering unity within the party. He warned that divisions within the party could lead to defeat in the 2024 elections. Acknowledging the NPP's underperformance in the 2020 elections, Boateng stressed that the outcome of the 2024 elections would depend on the hard work and dedication of the party members, particularly in the Greater Accra region, and the quality of the candidates elected.