NLC Head Deems Educational Sector Strike Unjustified and Potentially Unlawful

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves across Ghana's educational sector, Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), has made a bold criticism of the ongoing strike by labor unions. The NLC had branded the move as 'unmeritorious', 'needless', and even 'unlawful', questioning the unions' decision to resort to such drastic measures when negotiations were still ongoing.

Unjustified Actions and Misuse of Power

Asamoah expressed deep concern over what he believes is a misuse of power by the labor unions. He suggested their decision to go on strike despite ongoing negotiations was 'unjustified' and 'unnecessary'. This not only puts the spotlight on the unions but also casts a shadow of uncertainty over the future of these negotiations.

Asamoah, a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the law, was notably critical of the rationale behind the strike. He emphasized that there already existed an agreement between the parties and thus found it hard to comprehend why the unions would resort to such drastic measures. In his view, the labor unions lacked a solid justification for their actions, as their grievances were already in the process of being addressed.

The Implications of Unlawful Strikes

Firmly entrenched in his stance, Asamoah did not mince words in stating that the strike was potentially 'unlawful'. This claim, if proven, could have serious implications for the labor unions, potentially leading to legal consequences. Moreover, it could also have a substantial impact on the reputation and credibility of these unions, which are built on the principles of fair negotiation and lawful action.

