NLC Executive Secretary Brands Educational Sector Strike in Ghana as Unlawful

The National Labour Commission's (NLC) Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, has publicly denounced the ongoing strike by labour unions in Ghana's educational sector as 'unjustified,' 'unnecessary,' and 'unlawful'. His criticism arises amidst the closure of universities and escalating tension within the country's academic institutions. The strike, initiated by unions including the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), has resulted in obstacles to learning and disrupted continuity in academic activities.

Unlawful Strike and Misuse of Power

Asamoah accused the unions of misusing their power to strike, especially when negotiations were already in progress to address their grievances. The labour unions had raised concerns about pensions, overtime allowances, and working conditions, leading to the strike. However, Asamoah questioned the necessity of such drastic action when agreements had already been reached and steps were being taken to address the unresolved issues.

Impact on Education and Students' Welfare

The ongoing strike action has led to the closure of basic schools at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), among others. This has created uncertainty and impacted various educational institutions, raising concerns about the continuity of academic activities and the welfare of students. The Executive Secretary expressed his concern over the strike's repercussions on the educational system and the potential long-term effects on the student's academic progress.

Asamoah urges the labour unions to halt their strike actions and return to the negotiating table. Despite their grievances, he believes that dialogue and negotiation are the best ways to address their concerns, rather than disrupting academic activities and potentially jeopardizing the future of countless students.