NDPC Boosts Ghana's Development with Enhanced Medium-Term Planning

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) of Ghana has reinforced its commitment to the country's development by strategizing ways to improve the quality of Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDPs). A recent meeting with the NDPC's Technical Staff focused on the best methods to guide Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs), and Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) in formulating these crucial plans.

Reinforcing National Development Goals

The session, held on Wednesday, aimed at streamlining the planning process and fortifying the MTDPs to ensure they align with Ghana's development aspirations. These plans delineate the developmental objectives and strategies for a four-year period, making them indispensable for the MDAs and MMDAs.

NDPC's Role in Effective Governance

The NDPC's initiative demonstrates its pivotal role in fostering national development and implementing effective governance practices across Ghana. The Director-General of NDPC underscored the need for National Policy measures that follow the planning cycle, integrating the President's vision, political party manifestos, and harmonizing current policies.

Link Between Fiscal Framework and MTDPs

The Director-General brought to light the significant connection between the Fiscal Framework and the MTDPs. He stressed the importance of continuous assessment and monitoring to ensure the efficacy, efficiency, and relevance of projects and policies set in motion. This strategic approach underscores the NDPC’s commitment to enhancing the nation's growth trajectory.