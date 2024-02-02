NDC Member Calls for Rejection of Ghana's Vice President Over Controversial Vehicle Tax

In a striking display of political discord, Chris Doughan, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team in Ghana, has publicly castigated Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Doughan has called for Bawumia's rejection in the forthcoming December elections, blaming him for the nation's economic challenges and accusing him of dishonesty.

The Controversy Surrounding the Emissions Levy Act

The hub of the contention revolves around Bawumia's role as the head of the Government's Economic Management Team (EMT), particularly his involvement in the enactment of a new vehicle tax. This tax, part of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), was implemented with an aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, it has sparked widespread discontent among commercial drivers and vehicle owners. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken on the task of enforcing Act 1112, despite the rising tension.

Response from the Transport Union and Energy Experts

Adding fuel to the fire, the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed disappointment over the new levy. They claim to have been promised consultation by the Finance Minister before any such action was implemented. In response to the new tax, the GPRTU has plans to hike transport fares, a move likely to further incite public ire. Furthermore, Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), cast doubt on the efficacy of the tax in actually reducing carbon emissions. He suggested that the levy might inadvertently promote tax evasion.

Doughan's criticism of Bawumia and his subsequent call for rejection in the upcoming elections bring into focus the political implications of the Emissions Levy Act. The NDC member's accusations of dishonesty and blame for the economic challenges could potentially sway public opinion as the elections draw near.