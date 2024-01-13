en English
Ghana

Nana Konama Biyaa II Officially Recognized as Kyidomhemaa of Dormaa Traditional Area

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
In a momentous traditional ceremony in the Bono Region of Ghana, Nana Konama Biyaa II was officially recognized as the Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area. The Paramount Queen-mother, Dormaahemaa Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben II, performed traditional rites during a vibrant durbar at her palace in Dormaa-Ahenkro. This act signified the acceptance of Nana Biyaa II, who in her personal life is known as Mrs. Yvonne Konama Damoah Ayisi, a manageress at the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited.

Passing the Baton: Succession in the Dormaa Traditional Area

Nana Biyaa II succeeds her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa, who held the reign as the Abesim queen for 43 years until her death in 2021. The royal gates and kingmakers of Abesim selected Mrs. Ayisi, and she received approval from the paramount leaders of the area.

Call for Solidarity and Discipline

Odeneho Dwaben II called for the chiefs and people of Abesim to support the new queen-mother and emphasized the importance of respect and discipline. She urged the Chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw III, to work closely with Nana Biyaa II to advance the development of their community.

United for Progress

The chief of Abesim pledged his support to the queen-mother’s vision and to unite the people for progress. Embodying humility and respect, Nana Biyaa II expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in her and committed to serving the people with dignity.

Ghana Society
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

