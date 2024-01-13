en English
Business

Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
The high-profile launch of Osebo’s fashion collection, a much-anticipated event in Ghana’s fashion industry, saw an extravagant display of support from wealthy businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite. The mogul made headlines when he purchased a pair of slippers for a colossal GH¢20,000, affirming his backing for the brand in an ostentatious manner.

High-End Fashion Meets High Spenders

Known as the Zara Man, Osebo, or Richard Brown, unveiled his own branded collection at the event, comprising a diverse range of items including slippers, sandals, shoes, and apparel. The launch was held at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra on January 12 and attracted a constellation of notable figures. Among the attendees were boxing legend Azumah Nelson, musician Okyeame Kwame, and media personality Kwasi Kyei Darwkah, better known as KKD.

A Striking Entrance

Adding to the glitz and glamour of the event was Despite’s stunning entrance. The business tycoon arrived in a glistening green Mercedes-Benz G-Class, drawing the attention of bloggers and media agencies present at the venue. As he alighted from his plush vehicle, he was greeted with cheers and applause, creating a buzz among the crowd and online, as videos of his entrance circulated on social media.

Support for Local Brands

The noteworthy purchase of the slippers by Despite was well-received by netizens, who commended his support for local brands. This echoes Osebo’s own successful transition from luxury cars to real estate, a move he categorizes as one of his best decisions. This support for home-grown businesses and investment in sustainable ventures serves as an inspiration for many and reinforces Ghana’s burgeoning reputation in the fashion industry.

Business Fashion Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

