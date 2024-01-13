Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
The high-profile launch of Osebo’s fashion collection, a much-anticipated event in Ghana’s fashion industry, saw an extravagant display of support from wealthy businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite. The mogul made headlines when he purchased a pair of slippers for a colossal GH¢20,000, affirming his backing for the brand in an ostentatious manner.
High-End Fashion Meets High Spenders
Known as the Zara Man, Osebo, or Richard Brown, unveiled his own branded collection at the event, comprising a diverse range of items including slippers, sandals, shoes, and apparel. The launch was held at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra on January 12 and attracted a constellation of notable figures. Among the attendees were boxing legend Azumah Nelson, musician Okyeame Kwame, and media personality Kwasi Kyei Darwkah, better known as KKD.
A Striking Entrance
Adding to the glitz and glamour of the event was Despite’s stunning entrance. The business tycoon arrived in a glistening green Mercedes-Benz G-Class, drawing the attention of bloggers and media agencies present at the venue. As he alighted from his plush vehicle, he was greeted with cheers and applause, creating a buzz among the crowd and online, as videos of his entrance circulated on social media.
Support for Local Brands
The noteworthy purchase of the slippers by Despite was well-received by netizens, who commended his support for local brands. This echoes Osebo’s own successful transition from luxury cars to real estate, a move he categorizes as one of his best decisions. This support for home-grown businesses and investment in sustainable ventures serves as an inspiration for many and reinforces Ghana’s burgeoning reputation in the fashion industry.
