en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana’s Disaster Management Agency

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana’s Disaster Management Agency

In a recent pronouncement, former President John Dramani Mahama has prompted the incumbent government to make assertive decisions regarding the provisioning of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO). Mahama underlined the crucial part that NADMO performs in disaster management and reaction in Ghana, stressing the gravity of making sure the agency is amply equipped for dealing with emergencies. He accentuated that sufficient resourcing of NADMO is vital for the organization to efficaciously fulfill its mandate of managing catastrophes and assisting impacted communities.

Mahama’s Call to Action

The ex-president’s call to action serves as a reminder of the government’s obligation to prioritize the nation’s disaster preparedness and resilience. Mahama criticized the government’s response to a prior disaster and highlighted the necessity for transparency and accountability in the distribution of relief items. His appeal comes at a critical time when the question of disaster management becomes increasingly relevant and urgent.

Meeting with Tongu Traditional Areas Chiefs

The chiefs and people of Tongu Traditional Areas visited Mahama to express their appreciation for his support during a former disaster. This meeting underscores the importance of leadership and support in times of crisis and the lasting impact it can have on communities and their recovery.

Empowering NADMO

Empowering NADMO is not just about providing resources, but about ensuring a systematic and effective approach to disaster management. Former President Mahama’s call is a reminder that the government has a critical role to play in this process, and that the nation’s resilience and preparedness for disasters should be a priority.

0
Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
41 seconds ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Ashanti people, has publicly lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative role in Ghana’s security services. The commendation, made during an official event, underscores the positive changes in the Ghana Police Service under IGP Dampare’s leadership, improvements likely related to police
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
3 hours ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
3 hours ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
1 hour ago
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana's Music Streaming Landscape
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
3 hours ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
3 hours ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Tensions with Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
13 seconds
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
2 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
2 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
6 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
11 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
11 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
14 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
15 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
18 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app