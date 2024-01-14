Mahama Calls on Government to Resource Ghana’s Disaster Management Agency

In a recent pronouncement, former President John Dramani Mahama has prompted the incumbent government to make assertive decisions regarding the provisioning of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO). Mahama underlined the crucial part that NADMO performs in disaster management and reaction in Ghana, stressing the gravity of making sure the agency is amply equipped for dealing with emergencies. He accentuated that sufficient resourcing of NADMO is vital for the organization to efficaciously fulfill its mandate of managing catastrophes and assisting impacted communities.

Mahama’s Call to Action

The ex-president’s call to action serves as a reminder of the government’s obligation to prioritize the nation’s disaster preparedness and resilience. Mahama criticized the government’s response to a prior disaster and highlighted the necessity for transparency and accountability in the distribution of relief items. His appeal comes at a critical time when the question of disaster management becomes increasingly relevant and urgent.

Meeting with Tongu Traditional Areas Chiefs

The chiefs and people of Tongu Traditional Areas visited Mahama to express their appreciation for his support during a former disaster. This meeting underscores the importance of leadership and support in times of crisis and the lasting impact it can have on communities and their recovery.

Empowering NADMO

Empowering NADMO is not just about providing resources, but about ensuring a systematic and effective approach to disaster management. Former President Mahama’s call is a reminder that the government has a critical role to play in this process, and that the nation’s resilience and preparedness for disasters should be a priority.