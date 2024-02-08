LilWin vs Martha Ankomah: A Heated Debate Over Kumawood Movies

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is ablaze with controversy as actor LilWin takes actress Martha Ankomah to task over her critical comments about Kumawood movies. In a scathing rebuke, LilWin accused Ankomah of disrespecting the local movie scene and questioned her star status.

Advertisment

A Star's Fall from Grace

Martha Ankomah, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian film industry, has found herself at the center of a heated debate. Her comments about the narratives in Kumawood films, which she deemed inferior to those from the Agya Koo era, have resurfaced, sparking a firestorm of criticism.

In interviews given in 2017 and 2023, Ankomah expressed her disapproval of the prevalent witchcraft themes in Kumawood films, labeling them uninspiring. Her comments, however, did not go unnoticed by her peers, particularly actor LilWin, who took umbrage at her disparaging remarks.

Advertisment

LilWin's Unfiltered Rebuke

Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as LilWin, did not mince words when he addressed Ankomah's comments. He accused her of disrespecting the Kumawood film industry and its stars. In a scathing social media post, LilWin lambasted Ankomah, mocking her for her perceived irrelevance following the decline of the movie industry.

LilWin's outrage was not unfounded. According to him, Ankomah had declined an opportunity to work with Kumawood, showing reluctance to collaborate with Kumasi-based stars when approached by director Frank Fiifi Garbin. LilWin condemned Ankomah's alleged remarks as disrespectful and accused her of tarnishing the image of the local movie industry.

Advertisment

A Tale of Humility and Collaboration

In his rebuke, LilWin contrasted Ankomah's behavior with that of other actors like Van Vicker and Roselyn Ngissah. He praised their humility and willingness to collaborate with Kumawood, highlighting their continued involvement in the local movie scene despite their success.

LilWin's accusations against Ankomah extend beyond her critical comments. He alleges that she has received financial benefits from prominent men in the country, further fueling the controversy surrounding her.

As the dust settles on this heated exchange, the Ghanaian entertainment industry is left to grapple with the implications of Ankomah's comments and LilWin's rebuke. The controversy serves as a stark reminder of the power of words and the importance of respect and collaboration within the industry.