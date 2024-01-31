Lebanese Community in Ghana Awards Scholarships to Law Students

Twelve law students from the University of Ghana were the recipients of scholarships from the Lebanese community in Ghana, in a ceremony that took place at the university's School of Law auditorium. These scholarships, part of a decade-long initiative, aim to not only support the student's academic pursuits but also to foster cultural exchange and future alliances between Ghana and Lebanon.

A Decade of Nurturing Legal Minds

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, led the delegation and emphasized the scheme's role in promoting education and nurturing legal minds. As the initiative approaches its tenth anniversary, the ambassador encouraged the beneficiaries to work hard and seek mentorship beyond their academic studies. The scheme has been a testament to the Lebanese community's commitment to education and the development of legal expertise in Ghana.

The Role of the University

Chaired by Prof. Daniel Ofori, the Provost of the College of Humanities, the award ceremony was a testament to the university's dedication to its students' success. The University of Ghana School of Law has been a partner in this initiative, recognizing the importance of scholarships in providing opportunities for its students.

Expressing gratitude to the Lebanese community, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, highlighted the need for scholarship schemes like these for needy but brilliant students. He advocated for a more focused approach to developing academically excellent legal minds, underlining the potential they hold for the future of the country.