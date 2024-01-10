en English
Education

Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership

On a sun-drenched day at the Accra Polo Club, the organization Lead for Ghana held an event brimming with celebration and inspiration. The club was host to an induction ceremony where the organization’s 2021 Fellows were welcomed into the alumnae chapter, marking a significant milestone in their journey. The air was thick with anticipation as seventy-seven Fellows, their families, friends, and special guests gathered to honor the achievements of these individuals and to inspire them to further uphold the values of Lead for Ghana.

Agents of Change

In a rousing address, the President of Lead for Ghana, Mr. Daniel Dotse, urged the graduates to continue wielding their influence as agents of change. He implored them to utilize their honed skills to innovate, tackle challenges head-on, and lead with integrity in their respective fields. His words echoed through the venue, a potent reminder of the organization’s commitment to cultivating leaders capable of driving meaningful change.

The event was graced by the presence of Madam Irene Jacquelinda Attabra, the Municipal Director of Education for Krachi West. In her speech, she extolled the Fellows for their remarkable contributions toward alleviating the district’s educational challenges. She lauded the program for its positive impact on the education sector, a testament to the transformative power of dedicated leadership.

Reflections of a Fellow

Among the sea of proud Fellows was Mr. Stephen Opoku Yeboah, who shared his journey within the program. He spoke passionately about how his experience with Lead for Ghana had significantly enhanced his leadership abilities and empowered him to initiate impactful educational projects in his community.

Beyond the heartfelt speeches and the sharing of experiences, the event was also punctuated with a polo game earlier in the day. This unique addition, organized in collaboration with the Accra Polo Club, aimed to raise funds to further the organization’s mission. The attendees were treated to a combination of nail-biting action on the field and the mellow strains of music, making for a day that truly celebrated the spirit of Lead for Ghana.

Education Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Education

