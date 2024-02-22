Lasmid's Leap: From MTN Hitmaker to Apple Music's Up Next Spotlight in Ghana

Imagine a world where music transcends borders, where a melody born in the heart of Ghana can echo across the globe. This is the world Lasmid, a young Afrobeats singer-songwriter, is crafting with every note he sings. The latest feather in his cap? Being announced as Apple Music's Up Next artist from Ghana, a testament to his rising star in the international music scene.

The Journey from Reality TV to Global Recognition

The story of Nathaniel Ladsmid Owusu, known by his stage name Lasmid, is one of resilience, talent, and the unwavering belief in the power of music. His journey to stardom began on the stage of Ghana's MTN Hitmaker reality show in 2019, a platform that has unearthed some of the country's finest musical talents. Winning the competition was just the beginning for Lasmid, who quickly capitalized on his newfound fame to release several singles that blended the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats with the soulful melodies of Highlife music. His 2022 single, "Friday Night", was not just a song; it was a cultural moment, marking his first viral and chart success.

A Viral Sensation and the Apple Music Up Next Program

Yet, it was his collaboration with JZyNO on "Butta My Bread" in 2023 that catapulted him into a viral sensation, followed by other hit singles like "Bad Boy" and "Fiona" featuring Fazil. With each release, Lasmid showcased his ability to craft smooth vocals over catchy melodies, a skill that didn't go unnoticed by Apple Music. Being featured in the Up Next artist development program is not just a personal achievement for Lasmid but a spotlight on the burgeoning music scene in Ghana. The program, now in its sixth year, has been instrumental in identifying and showcasing the talents of emerging artists from around the world. For Lasmid, this recognition is a culmination of years of hard work and a testament to Apple Music's support from the onset of his career.

Lasmid's Musical Evolution and Future Aspirations

Lasmid's latest single, "PUUL", continues to display his knack for blending genres, creating music that is at once familiar and refreshingly new. His evolution as an artist is evident in the depth of his lyrics and the maturity of his sound, signaling a bright future in the global music landscape. As part of the Up Next program, Lasmid will be featured across Apple Music's Up Next playlist, exposing his unique blend of Afrobeats and Highlife to a global audience and cementing his place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The story of Lasmid is a beacon of hope for many young artists in Ghana and across Africa, proving that talent, when nurtured and supported, can break barriers and resonate with audiences worldwide. As he continues to chart his path in the music industry, one thing is clear: Lasmid is not just making music; he's making history.