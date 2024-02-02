Labour Consultant Foresees Surge in Ghanaian Union Strikes

Labour consultant Austin Gamey has issued a stark warning to the National Labour Commission in Ghana, predicting an imminent surge in industrial actions by various unions across the country. Gamey's prediction stems from the government's apparent failure to address financial grievances raised by the unions, including unresolved debts and arrears.

Unrest Among Union Members

Gamey, renowned for his expertise in labour matters, has detected an escalating discontent among union members. He attributes this to his intimate involvement with unions, which allows him to gauge the mood and attitudes of the workforce. The anticipated surge in strikes, he forewarns, could potentially overwhelm the National Labour Commission.

In response to the brewing crisis, Gamey advises employers, especially those in human resource management, to demonstrate proactive and responsive attitudes towards union concerns. He argues that by addressing union issues promptly and efficiently, the likelihood of further strikes can be significantly reduced.

Current State of Strikes in Ghana

At present, Ghana is witnessing a wave of strikes from various associations. The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, the Teachers and Educational Workers Union, and the Ghana Association of University Administrators are all demanding improved conditions and the payment of overdue allowances. In addition to these unions, there is also a palpable dissatisfaction among drivers due to recent reforms by the DVLA that require car sellers to be physically present for vehicle registration.