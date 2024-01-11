Kumasi Central Market Traders Decry Government’s Neglect of Redevelopment Project

Amid the bustling lanes and thrumming heart of the Kumasi Central Market, there’s a palpable sense of disillusionment. The traders of the market, the lifeblood of this economic nucleus, are voicing their disappointment with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. The source of their frustration? The troubled redevelopment project was supposed to modernize the market’s infrastructure and elevate trading conditions. Instead, it has become a symbol of unfulfilled promises and mismanaged public projects that have hit the traders’ businesses and livelihoods hard.

Neglected Promises and Disrupted Lives

Members of the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Association have been the most vocal about the issues plaguing the redevelopment project. Their disappointment stems from the apparent abandonment of the project by the NPP government and the contractor’s absence from the site since January of the previous year. The traders claim that their relocation during the project has not only disrupted their businesses but also instilled a fear of losing their capital.

Feeling taken for granted and left in a lurch, the traders are not mincing words about their disenchantment. They’ve leveled accusations against the NPP government of treating them as a ‘joke’ and neglecting their plight. This perceived apathy has led to an erosion of trust, prompting the traders to consider voting against the NPP government and their regional Members of Parliament in the upcoming elections. The undercurrent of discontent highlights the government’s failure to deliver on its promises, especially those that directly impact the public’s economic activities.

An Appeal for Intervention

In a desperate bid for resolution, the traders have reached out to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, hoping for his intervention. They believe that his involvement can expedite the process and generate the necessary revenue to complete the market redevelopment project. This appeal underscores the urgency of the situation and the traders’ desire for clear communication and a concrete timeline from the authorities.

The situation at the Kumasi Central Market paints a stark picture of the ripple effects of delayed public projects on the common man and the economy. It underlines the need for prompt delivery of government promises, effective project management, and clear communication. The traders’ struggle is a stark reminder of the importance of these factors in maintaining public trust and ensuring the smooth functioning of society’s economic veins.