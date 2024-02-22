Kojo Manuel Takes the Mic on 'Play by Ear': A Musical Challenge Premiering on Akwaaba Magic

Imagine stepping into a realm where your love for music could be the key to unlocking fame and fortune—or at least, the bragging rights of being the most musically knowledgeable amongst your peers and idols. This is the promise that Kojo Manuel, Ghana's acclaimed Hypeman of the Year and radio personality, extends as he ventures into a new domain as the host of 'Play by Ear', a groundbreaking musical television show making its debut on Akwaaba Magic.

A New Stage for a Beloved Host

The anticipation buzzes in the air, much like the excitement that precedes a grand concert's opening act. Kojo Manuel, a name synonymous with energy and charisma on the Ghanaian airwaves, is stepping into a different spotlight. As the host of 'Play by Ear', he embarks on a journey that not only showcases his versatility but also his deep-rooted passion for Ghanaian music. Known for his dynamic presence on YFM's 'drYve of your lyfe' and his insightful podcast on Lynx TV called 'The Mile 7', Manuel has carved a niche for himself in the media industry. This new role, however, places him at the heart of a unique challenge: testing the musical knowledge of contestants in an entertaining yet competitive format.

The Heartbeat of the Show

Set to air on the 22nd February at 7pm, 'Play by Ear' distinguishes itself by blending the thrill of competition with the joy of music discovery. The show, produced by TerraMedia, is not your run-of-the-mill quiz show. It aims to celebrate the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music by featuring a mix of celebrity guests and music enthusiasts, all vying to demonstrate their musical prowess. The stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable, as contestants listen, guess, and groove their way through rounds, all under the watchful eye of Kojo Manuel. With episodes airing every Thursday on DStv channel 150 and GoTV Channel 102, viewers are in for a treat—a weekly musical fiesta that promises laughter, surprises, and perhaps a bit of learning along the way.

A Milestone in a Flourishing Career

Kojo Manuel's journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. From winning the Late Afternoon Radio Show at the RTP Awards to being named the Best Hypeman by the Ghana DJ Awards, Manuel has consistently pushed the boundaries of what it means to be an entertainer in Ghana. His involvement in 'Play by Ear' is not just another feather in his cap; it is a testament to his growth and influence within the industry. Moreover, his launch of the 'Mad Merch' merchandise collection, prominently featured on the main cover art for 'Play by Ear', signifies a brand that is ever-evolving, yet always true to its roots. As Manuel steps onto this new stage, it's clear that for him, 'Play by Ear' is more than just a show—it's a celebration of Ghanaian music, a tribute to its artists, and a platform for its enthusiasts.

As the curtains rise on 'Play by Ear', Kojo Manuel invites viewers into a world where music reigns supreme. It's a world where knowledge, strategy, and a bit of luck can make you a star, at least for a night. And as the show unfolds, one thing becomes clear: in the game of music, we're all players, each of us dancing to the rhythm of our own beat, yet connected by the universal language of melody and rhythm.