John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana' Tour in Eastern Region

Former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, is poised to embark on a two-day 'Building Ghana' tour in the Eastern Region, commencing on January 30, 2024. This initiative is designed to foster dialogue with locals and fortify relations with regional stakeholders, underscoring his commitment to national growth.

Day One Itinerary

The tour is programmed to kick-off with interactive sessions at the Peduase Valley Resort, in which the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Regional Executive Committee and other notable stakeholders will partake. In his pursuit to connect with the community, Mahama will pay a courtesy visit to the Anum Manhene and partake in a durbar at the Frankadua Market Square with local farmers and fishmongers.

Mahama's engagements continue at the Roman Catholic Parish Hall in Agormenya, where he will converse with transport unions and traders. A town hall meeting is also scheduled at the GNAT Hall in Koforidua, the regional capital. The day's activities will culminate in an event dubbed 'Campus Connect' at the SDA Training College.

Day Two Agenda

The second day of the tour will see Mahama engaging with the clergy over breakfast in Koforidua. He will also meet with the Koforidua Zongo Chief in a bid to broaden his outreach. The tour is set to include an assortment of other activities, aimed at effectively concluding his sojourn in the region.

This 'Building Ghana' tour marks a significant stride in Mahama's ongoing efforts to engage with the populace and articulate his vision for the advancement of Ghana. Through this initiative, he is not only bolstering the NDC's presence in the region but also illuminating his dedication to the nation's development.