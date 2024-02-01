Jerry Justice's Unexpected Love Story: A Funeral, A Meeting, A Marriage

Love, often found in the unlikeliest of places, made its mark at a funeral in Afienya, the moment radio host Jerry Justice locked eyes with his future wife. This unexpected encounter, shared by Jerry, host of Adom FM's Ofiekwanso, became a testament to the mysterious ways in which love can blossom.

Meeting at the Funeral

Despite the numerous admirers that his future wife attracted at the funeral, Jerry did not initially pursue her. However, fate had other plans. At a social event at Monte Carlo in Tema, he was persuaded by his colleague, Afia Amankwah, an Adom FM/TV presenter, and her husband to meet the woman who had been expressing interest in him.

Jerry decided to make the trip to Monte Carlo where he found the woman patiently waiting for him, with a seat reserved just for him. This was the initiation of their first interaction, a moment that marked the beginning of their romantic journey.

Cultivating the Connection

Their relationship began with an exchange of contacts on WhatsApp, and after Jerry offered her a ride home, the bond between them only grew stronger. This connection eventually blossomed into a loving marriage, a union that started from an unexpected meeting at a funeral.

Jerry's unique love story was shared as part of Adom FM's Valentine's Day promotion 'Kyerɛ wo dɔ' with the theme 'Ɔdɔ ahyɛaseɛ', encouraging listeners to share their love stories. This opportunity allows participants a chance to win prizes and be celebrated on Valentine's Day. To take part, listeners can submit their stories through WhatsApp or by posting on social media with the hashtag #KyereWoDo.