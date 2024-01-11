Intermittent Power Outages Hit Achimota, Taifa, and Dome: ‘Dumsor’ Returns

Residents of Achimota, Taifa, Dome, and several other localities are grappling with a sudden disruption in their electricity supply, a phenomenon colloquially termed ‘dumsor.’ The Electricity Company of Ghana, tasked with power distribution in these areas, confirmed that the abrupt power outages are due to maintenance work and unanticipated technical glitches that have arisen in their operations. The power interruption, which began in the early hours of the day, is expected to last until 5 pm.

Unplanned Outage Disrupts Daily Life

The unscheduled power cut has brought about significant inconvenience to both households and businesses in the affected regions. Residents woke up to a day without electricity, hampering their daily routines and activities. Businesses, especially those dependent on continuous power supply, are bearing the brunt of the outage, with many facing potential revenue losses.

Public Reaction and #DumsorIsBack

As the outage persisted, social media platforms buzzed with the hashtag #DumsorIsBack, reflecting the public’s growing dissatisfaction with the recurring power interruptions. Many users shared their specific grievances, highlighting the economic impact of such outages.

Electricity Company’s Response

The Electricity Company, in response to the public’s concerns, issued a statement outlining the reasons for the power interruption and the expected duration. They assured customers of their commitment to restore power as swiftly as possible and offered an apology for the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption. The company also advised customers to take necessary precautions to protect their electronic appliances during the period of ‘dumsor.’