en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Intermittent Power Outages Hit Achimota, Taifa, and Dome: ‘Dumsor’ Returns

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST
Intermittent Power Outages Hit Achimota, Taifa, and Dome: ‘Dumsor’ Returns

Residents of Achimota, Taifa, Dome, and several other localities are grappling with a sudden disruption in their electricity supply, a phenomenon colloquially termed ‘dumsor.’ The Electricity Company of Ghana, tasked with power distribution in these areas, confirmed that the abrupt power outages are due to maintenance work and unanticipated technical glitches that have arisen in their operations. The power interruption, which began in the early hours of the day, is expected to last until 5 pm.

Unplanned Outage Disrupts Daily Life

The unscheduled power cut has brought about significant inconvenience to both households and businesses in the affected regions. Residents woke up to a day without electricity, hampering their daily routines and activities. Businesses, especially those dependent on continuous power supply, are bearing the brunt of the outage, with many facing potential revenue losses.

Public Reaction and #DumsorIsBack

As the outage persisted, social media platforms buzzed with the hashtag #DumsorIsBack, reflecting the public’s growing dissatisfaction with the recurring power interruptions. Many users shared their specific grievances, highlighting the economic impact of such outages.

Electricity Company’s Response

The Electricity Company, in response to the public’s concerns, issued a statement outlining the reasons for the power interruption and the expected duration. They assured customers of their commitment to restore power as swiftly as possible and offered an apology for the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption. The company also advised customers to take necessary precautions to protect their electronic appliances during the period of ‘dumsor.’

0
Ghana Weather
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
2 hours ago
DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player
In Tulsa County, a tragic tale of recklessness and loss has unfolded as local man, Nicholas Robinson, has been convicted of second-degree murder and DUI-second offense. This conviction stems from a fatal drunk driving incident that occurred in September 2022, shattering the dreams of a promising international student and causing shockwaves throughout the community. High-Speed
DUI Crash Conviction: Tulsa Man Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Soccer Player
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
5 hours ago
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Ghana's Achimota, Taifa, and Dome Face 'Dumsor' Until 5pm Today
5 hours ago
Ghana's Achimota, Taifa, and Dome Face 'Dumsor' Until 5pm Today
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
2 hours ago
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership
3 hours ago
Lead for Ghana Inducts 2021 Fellows into Alumnae Chapter: A Celebration of Leadership
Ghana to Freeze Salaries of Public Sector Workers Without Ghana Card
4 hours ago
Ghana to Freeze Salaries of Public Sector Workers Without Ghana Card
Latest Headlines
World News
mRNA Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Shows Promise in Preclinical Study
19 seconds
mRNA Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Shows Promise in Preclinical Study
UK Government Addresses Post Office Scandal with Historic Law Change
3 mins
UK Government Addresses Post Office Scandal with Historic Law Change
SB 1780 Proposes Prosecution and Fines for Unfounded Discrimination Accusations
5 mins
SB 1780 Proposes Prosecution and Fines for Unfounded Discrimination Accusations
Kente Fashion Adds Cultural Flair to AFCON 2023
5 mins
Kente Fashion Adds Cultural Flair to AFCON 2023
The Overlooked Factor in Aging Biology Research: A Deep Dive into the Menopause Gap
8 mins
The Overlooked Factor in Aging Biology Research: A Deep Dive into the Menopause Gap
Global Study Raises Concerns Over Young Girls' Easy Access to Diet Pills Online
12 mins
Global Study Raises Concerns Over Young Girls' Easy Access to Diet Pills Online
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt of Congress: A Deep Dive into the Legislative Process
13 mins
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt of Congress: A Deep Dive into the Legislative Process
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
16 mins
Scoliosis: Unveiling the Global Disparities in Diagnosis and Treatment
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
18 mins
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
19 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app