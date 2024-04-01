Innovative African Designs Shine in UAE: Salt Bricks, Mud Walls Tackle Climate Change

At a major exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo showcased how African designers are leading the way in sustainable architecture, using inventive materials like salt bricks and mud walls. This initiative not only highlights the adaptability and creativity in design but also addresses the pressing issue of climate change, demonstrating the potential for regions with scarce resources to contribute significantly to global sustainability efforts.

Inspiration from Africa's Architectural Heritage

Designers from 26 countries gathered in Sharjah, bringing to life works that challenge traditional building methods. Ethiopian designer Miriam Hillawi Abraham's salt-structured Museum of Artifice, a nod to Ethiopia's rock-hewn churches and the harsh environment of Dallol, illustrates the innovative use of materials that adapt to and respect the environment. Similarly, Hive Earth Studio from Ghana introduced Eta'dan, leveraging local UAE soil for their mud-wall structure, emphasizing the importance of local resources in reducing environmental footprints.

Reimagining Unfinished Spaces

Ghana-based design duo Dominique Petit-Frère and Emil Grip transformed an abandoned shopping mall into 'Super Limbo', a space that merges West African and Middle Eastern architectural elements. This project, along with the Nigerian design team's 'We Rest at the Birds Nest', which provides a sanctuary for birds and people alike, underscores the innovative thinking in reutilizing spaces and incorporating nature into urban environments.

Shifting Perspectives on Sustainability

The exhibition, curated by Tosin Oshinowo, serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to rethink how we design and build. By drawing on Africa's rich architectural heritage and innovative modern designs, the showcased projects offer a glimpse into how architecture can evolve to meet the challenges of climate change and sustainability. Oshinowo's initiative not only celebrates African innovation but also encourages a global dialogue on building in harmony with our environment.