Business

ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana) has issued a clarion call to the government and other social partners for amplifying support for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Ghana. ICU-Ghana emphasized on the potential of SOEs such as Aluworks Ghana Limited, Neoplan Ghana Limited, PBC Limited, and Volta Star Textiles Limited, to make significant contributions to the national economy.

SOEs: A Cornerstone for Economic Growth

ICU-Ghana, in their New Year message, underscored the pivotal roles SOEs can play in national development, only if they receive the necessary backing from the government. The union sees SOEs as a strategic factor that can create sustainable employment opportunities, thereby contributing to economic stability.

Seeds for a Prosperous 2024

The General Secretary of ICU-Ghana, Morgan Ayawine, signed the message, underscoring the need for financial resources to be allocated to these enterprises in 2024. Ayawine strongly believes that the SOEs, with the right support, can turn into the seeds that will bear the fruits of prosperity in the coming year.

Maintaining National Cohesion and Investor Confidence

ICU-Ghana also called on the citizens to contribute towards maintaining national cohesion and investor confidence, two essential factors that drive national economic growth. The union emphasized the need for a peaceful environment, especially with the upcoming elections, and appealed to all political actors to engage in peaceful conduct. ICU-Ghana firmly believes that worker productivity and national progress are deeply rooted in a stable and peaceful environment.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

