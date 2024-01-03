Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool

In the heart of the Eastern Region of Ghana, the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area bore witness to a momentous traditional event. The key figure, Barima Kwaku Dua, was elevated to the Okyeman Twafohene stool, a prestigious position left vacant for an astonishing 58 years since the death of the revered J.B. Danquah. The ceremony was held at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, a site steeped in the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Historic Elevation of Barima Kwaku Dua

Barima Kwaku Dua, known in private life as Nana Yaw Boakye Asante, ascended the Okyeman Twafohene stool under the new name Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah. The stewardship of conducting this noteworthy ceremony fell to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin. This progression filled the void left by the late Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, a notable politician, scholar, lawyer, statesman, and traditional ruler.

An Oath of Allegiance

The event also saw Barima Bedumgya Asante, installed as the new Etwienanahene. He swore an oath of allegiance to the Okyenhene, symbolizing his commitment to serve under the guidance and leadership of the Okyenhene. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Cultural Celebrations and Dignitaries

The ceremony was not just a sombre affair of tradition and leadership. It included the unveiling of a statue in honor of J.B. Danquah, a fitting tribute to the man who had held the Twafohene stool last. A vibrant music performance by renowned musicians Piesie Esther and Stonebwoy added to the atmosphere of celebration. The event drew the presence of distinguished personalities, including President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, further underscoring the cultural and historical significance of the occasion.

In conclusion, the event marked a significant chapter in the history of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area. The elevation of Barima Kwaku Dua to the Okyeman Twafohene stool, the installation of the new Etwienanahene, and the homage to the late J.B. Danquah highlighted the enduring traditions and the rich cultural heritage of the region.