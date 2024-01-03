en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Historic Elevation in Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area: Barima Kwaku Dua Ascends Okyeman Twafohene Stool

In the heart of the Eastern Region of Ghana, the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area bore witness to a momentous traditional event. The key figure, Barima Kwaku Dua, was elevated to the Okyeman Twafohene stool, a prestigious position left vacant for an astonishing 58 years since the death of the revered J.B. Danquah. The ceremony was held at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, a site steeped in the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Historic Elevation of Barima Kwaku Dua

Barima Kwaku Dua, known in private life as Nana Yaw Boakye Asante, ascended the Okyeman Twafohene stool under the new name Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah. The stewardship of conducting this noteworthy ceremony fell to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin. This progression filled the void left by the late Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, a notable politician, scholar, lawyer, statesman, and traditional ruler.

An Oath of Allegiance

The event also saw Barima Bedumgya Asante, installed as the new Etwienanahene. He swore an oath of allegiance to the Okyenhene, symbolizing his commitment to serve under the guidance and leadership of the Okyenhene. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area.

Cultural Celebrations and Dignitaries

The ceremony was not just a sombre affair of tradition and leadership. It included the unveiling of a statue in honor of J.B. Danquah, a fitting tribute to the man who had held the Twafohene stool last. A vibrant music performance by renowned musicians Piesie Esther and Stonebwoy added to the atmosphere of celebration. The event drew the presence of distinguished personalities, including President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, further underscoring the cultural and historical significance of the occasion.

In conclusion, the event marked a significant chapter in the history of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area. The elevation of Barima Kwaku Dua to the Okyeman Twafohene stool, the installation of the new Etwienanahene, and the homage to the late J.B. Danquah highlighted the enduring traditions and the rich cultural heritage of the region.

0
Africa Ghana
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CNN Travel Unveils Top 24 Global Destinations for 2024, Angola Makes the Cut

By Salman Akhtar

Rwanda’s Crop Intensification Programme: Insights from the Seasonal Agricultural Survey 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West African Leadership Summit

By Justice Nwafor

Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of 'Those Who Remain', 'I Captain', 'Accused', and 'The Children of Disaster' Trilogy

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the 'Best Countries' in 2023 ...
@Africa · 24 mins
Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the 'Best Countries' in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development
Zanzibar Urges East African Community to Join Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Pollution

By Waqas Arain

Zanzibar Urges East African Community to Join Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Pollution
Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences

By BNN Correspondents

Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
11 seconds
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
12 seconds
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
13 seconds
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
18 seconds
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
38 seconds
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
Arvin Amatorio: A Journey from Baler to Bergenfield
50 seconds
Arvin Amatorio: A Journey from Baler to Bergenfield
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
50 seconds
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
52 seconds
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
57 seconds
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
29 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app