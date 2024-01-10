en English
Heritors Labs Hosts Workshop on Patent Drafting and Filing

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Heritors Labs Hosts Workshop on Patent Drafting and Filing

On December 19, Heritors Labs Limited, a prestigious hub for research and innovation services, joined forces with RISA Fund, MESTI, and CSIR in hosting a one-day workshop on patent drafting and filing. Held at the CSIR Head Office in Accra, the event was themed ‘Innovate, Protect, Prosper: Navigating the Patent Landscape’. The workshop endeavored to equip scientists, researchers, and innovators with the essential knowledge and skills to safeguard their intellectual property through patents.

Supporting Commercialization of Research in Ghana

In a bid to stimulate the commercialization of research and innovation in Ghana, the workshop garnered the financial backing of the RISA Fund, an initiative supported by the FCDO and UKAID. While fostering an environment of learning and growth, the event simultaneously served as a forum for stakeholders to deliberate on a draft charter aimed at developing research products.

Monetizing Innovations through Patents

The Director of Intellectual Property at CSIR, Dr. John Kwesi Ocran, lauded the initiative, underscoring its potential to aid researchers in monetizing their innovations. Echoing similar sentiments, the General Manager of Heritors Labs, Mr. Emmanuel Prince Amartey, emphasized the pivotal role of patents in driving growth and urged for collective efforts towards bolstering patent registrations.

Protecting Rights of Creators

The CSIR’s recently launched Intellectual Property Policy, which allocates a significant 65% of profits from patented innovations to the innovators, was highlighted during the workshop. The event concluded with an urgent call for more robust training on intellectual property, thereby ensuring researchers do not inadvertently compromise their rights by prematurely publishing their work.

Education Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

