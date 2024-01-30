GUTA President Speaks on ECOWAS Withdrawals' Impact on Trade

In an unprecedented move, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stirring concern among regional trade experts. Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), voices his apprehensions about the potential ripple effects on the sub-region's development and Africa's economic future.

Dr. Obeng, in his statement to GhanaWeb Business, underlines the potential harm to cross-border trading activities, especially for Ghana. He cites the possible impact on trade items such as onions, tomatoes, cola nuts, salt, and various other locally made and imported goods. The withdrawal may also lead to the tightening of border controls and restrict the free movement of people, goods, and services. This setback could weaken the $277.22bn trade of the region with the world, jeopardizing the formation of one of the pillars of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Political Instability and Economic Disruption

Beyond the economic implications, the withdrawal of the three countries, following their recent suspensions from the bloc, further affects their access to the regional financial market and the regional central bank. This political instability threatens to compromise trade and delay the restoration of civil rule in these countries, further destabilizing the region.

Dr. Obeng urges Ghana to take immediate action, leveraging its existing relationships with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to restore trust and confidence. He believes that Ghana's intervention could act as a catalyst to unify all member states, potentially mitigating the negative impacts of the withdrawal.