GRA Refutes Claims of Commissioner-General’s Absence Amid SML Contract Probe

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has categorically denied allegations that its Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has absconded amid investigations into the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract. These claims were made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a member of the National Democratic Congress and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, and subsequently disseminated by GhanaExtractives.com.

GRA’s Response to the Allegations

The GRA, in a firm rebuttal, clarified that the Commissioner-General is not evading investigations but is, in fact, on a pre-scheduled leave approved a month earlier. He is set to return to his post on January 15, 2024. The allegations, according to the GRA, misrepresent the facts, and the authority has demanded immediate retractions and apologies.

GRA’s Commitment Amid the SML Audit

The GRA also took the opportunity to assert its commitment to the ongoing audit by KPMG. The authority confirmed that the Commissioner-General or other commissioners are attending to all required engagements, maintaining their duties, and fulfilling their commitments to the audit process. The SML contract, worth $100 million, was intended to monitor upstream petroleum production and audit the value chain of minerals and metals resources.

The GRA’s Reaffirmation of Its Principle

Furthermore, the GRA reaffirmed its dedication to revenue mobilization conducted with integrity, fairness, and professionalism. The authority emphasized that it remains steadfast in its mandate, regardless of the allegations and the accompanying media coverage. The GRA’s response serves as a reminder that fact-checking and responsible reporting are indispensable in preserving the credibility of public institutions and the trust of the citizenry.