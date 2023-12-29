GRA Introduces 10% Withholding Tax on Lottery Winnings, Clarifies Tax Status for Influencers, and Imposes Vehicle Income Tax

In a remarkable move to widen its tax net, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that all gross lottery winnings will be subjected to a 10% withholding tax starting from January 1, 2024.

This declaration comes after a five-month delay and a six-month preparation period granted to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Private Lotto Operators (PLOS).

Aiming High with Sports Betting Tax

Already having collected an impressive GH15 million in the first two months since introducing a similar 10% withholding tax on sports betting winnings, the GRA has set its sights on a target of GH60 million by the end of the current football season.

The tax, which was initiated on August 15, 2023, is projected to generate an astounding GH400 million annually, clearly indicating the thriving nature of the sports betting industry in Ghana.

Clarifying Misconceptions about New Taxes

The GRA has also taken steps to dispel any misconceptions regarding its taxation policies. It has clarified that no new tax is being created for bloggers, brand influencers, and MCs.

Instead, it emphasized the importance of taxing all sources of income as part of its efforts to expand the tax net. This move is aimed at ensuring that all individuals and entities contribute their fair share to the nation’s economy.

Taxing the Ride-Hailing Industry

Adding to its slew of tax measures, the GRA has informed ride-hailing vehicle owners that they will be required to pay a Vehicle Income Tax starting from the same date. This decision is part of the GRA’s comprehensive strategy to enhance tax compliance and bolster revenue collection within the country.

The introduction of these measures underscores the GRA’s commitment to ensuring tax compliance and expanding the tax net in Ghana, fostering a more robust and sustainable fiscal environment for the nation.