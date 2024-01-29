GRA Achieves Record-Breaking Tax Revenue Collection for 2023

In a remarkable fiscal feat, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has surpassed its tax revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2023. The authority collected a record-breaking GH¢113.06 billion, dwarfing the revised goal of GH¢109.19 billion. The achievement marks a substantial nominal growth rate of 49.3 percent, transcending the previous year's outcomes and eclipsing the anticipated growth rate of 44.2 percent. The initial target set was a 40 percent growth rate at GH¢106 billion, which this year's collection has comfortably outclassed.

Historic Fiscal Growth

As per the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the year 2023 stands out for its exceptional performance in tax revenue collection. The revenue collected this year manifests the highest year-on-year growth witnessed in two decades. The tax-to-GDP ratio, another critical economic marker, rose to a six-year high of 14.1 percent.

Two significant factors underpinning this record-breaking achievement were the increase in domestic tax revenue and international trade tax revenue. Domestic tax revenue observed a 54 percent rise and constituted 73 percent of the total revenue. International trade tax revenue, on the other hand, saw a robust growth of 38.2 percent, contributing 27 percent to the total revenue collected.

Future of Ghana's Tax Revenue

The robust tax revenue growth in 2023 is reminiscent of the fiscal years 2011 and 2012 when Ghana initiated commercial oil production. The GRA managed to replicate the highest Tax Buoyancy seen in 2021, indicating efficient and responsive tax revenue mobilization. Looking ahead, the authority plans to sustain and expand tax revenue growth with initiatives announced in the forthcoming 2024 Budget Statement. These initiatives aim at intensifying compliance activities, increasing corporate income tax payments, and enhancing various tax collection processes.