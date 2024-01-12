GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Transport Fare Hike Amidst Negotiations

In a statement that has stirred up the Ghanaian public, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has reaffirmed its decision to implement a 60% increase in transport fares. The steadfast stance of the union comes amidst ongoing discussions and negotiations with the relevant stakeholders, including government representatives.

GPRTU’s Stance Amidst Controversy and Negotiations

The proposed fare hike, influenced by several factors such as the rising cost of fuel and other operational expenses affecting the transport sector, has been subjected to intense scrutiny. Despite the approval of the Emission Levy Bill, the GPRTU remains undeterred in its plan for a fare increase.

They have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reconsider the bill, citing the additional tax burden and the financial strain it would place on the transport operators. The union has refuted claims of rescinding its decision and has expressed its commitment to the fare increase.

The Implication of the Fare Hike

The GPRTU’s decision to increase transportation fares holds significant implications for the average Ghanaian citizen. The proposed fare adjustment is likely to directly affect the cost of transportation and the affordability of commuting.

The Awaited Consensus

The GPRTU’s decision remains on hold as they await a response from Parliament. The outcome of these discussions has the potential to restructure the transportation costs for the public. The union has not yet decided on the precise date to implement the fare rise, keeping the public in a state of anticipation.

In conclusion, the GPRTU’s plan to increase transportation fares by 60% remains intact, pending the outcome of negotiations with the government and the Parliament’s response to their petition regarding the Emission Levy Bill.