en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Transport Fare Hike Amidst Negotiations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Transport Fare Hike Amidst Negotiations

In a statement that has stirred up the Ghanaian public, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has reaffirmed its decision to implement a 60% increase in transport fares. The steadfast stance of the union comes amidst ongoing discussions and negotiations with the relevant stakeholders, including government representatives.

GPRTU’s Stance Amidst Controversy and Negotiations

The proposed fare hike, influenced by several factors such as the rising cost of fuel and other operational expenses affecting the transport sector, has been subjected to intense scrutiny. Despite the approval of the Emission Levy Bill, the GPRTU remains undeterred in its plan for a fare increase.

They have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reconsider the bill, citing the additional tax burden and the financial strain it would place on the transport operators. The union has refuted claims of rescinding its decision and has expressed its commitment to the fare increase.

The Implication of the Fare Hike

The GPRTU’s decision to increase transportation fares holds significant implications for the average Ghanaian citizen. The proposed fare adjustment is likely to directly affect the cost of transportation and the affordability of commuting.

The Awaited Consensus

The GPRTU’s decision remains on hold as they await a response from Parliament. The outcome of these discussions has the potential to restructure the transportation costs for the public. The union has not yet decided on the precise date to implement the fare rise, keeping the public in a state of anticipation.

In conclusion, the GPRTU’s plan to increase transportation fares by 60% remains intact, pending the outcome of negotiations with the government and the Parliament’s response to their petition regarding the Emission Levy Bill.

0
Business Ghana Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 mins ago
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Benin City, Edo State, wreaking havoc in a commercial building and causing significant financial loss. A considerable number of shops, primarily dealing in used clothes and foodstuffs, were engulfed in the blaze. Fire Outbreak and Material Damage The fire began around 4 am opposite
Fire Causes Massive Losses in Benin City: Accidental or Foul Play?
Innospec Inc. to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call
26 mins ago
Innospec Inc. to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Upcoming Conference Call
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
27 mins ago
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts
26 mins ago
Antero Midstream Announces $600 Million Private Offering to Repay Debts
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
26 mins ago
Top Law Firms King & Spalding and Alston & Bird Announce Pay Increases, Set New Benchmarks
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
26 mins ago
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
Latest Headlines
World News
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
47 seconds
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
5 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
13 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
14 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
17 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
22 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
25 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
26 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
27 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app