en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Fare Increase Amid Economic Pressures

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
GPRTU Maintains Stance on 60% Fare Increase Amid Economic Pressures

In a move that has stirred widespread discussion and concern among the public, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has confirmed its intent to implement a 60% increase in transportation fares. The decision, which has not been suspended despite public and stakeholder concerns, comes in light of economic pressures such as the soaring costs of fuel and vehicle maintenance that have heavily impacted the operational costs for transport operators.

Balancing the Scales: Sustainability vs. Economic Realities

The GPRTU has been engaging in talks with relevant bodies and authorities to discuss the implications of the fare adjustment. The task at hand is a delicate balancing act: to ensure the sustainability of the transport sector while taking into account the economic realities faced by daily commuters. The decision to hike fares comes amidst the initiation of the Emission Levy Bill in January 2024, a recently passed legislation that imposes an annual fee of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel vehicles. This has further fueled the GPRTU’s resolution to increase fares accordingly.

Public Concern and Wider Implications

Understandably, the announcement and subsequent clarification by the GPRTU have sparked debate among citizens. The increase in transport fares directly influences the cost of living and commuting for the general population, leading to worries about the impact of this fare increment on the public. Moreover, the decision also raises concerns about the broader economic situation in the country. As such, the GPRTU’s actions are likely to remain under scrutiny as the situation continues to unfold.

0
Business Economy Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Cell C Proposes Licence Transfer Amid Stake Escalation by Largest Shareholder
Cell C, a leading mobile operator in South Africa, has filed an application to transfer control of its vital assets, including its spectrum, network, and service licences, in a strategic move that could redefine the company’s future. This initiative is a part of a broader deal where The Prepaid Company (TPC), a subsidiary of Blue
Cell C Proposes Licence Transfer Amid Stake Escalation by Largest Shareholder
Odu'a Investment Company Limited Appoints Abdulrahman Yinusa as New GMD/CEO
4 mins ago
Odu'a Investment Company Limited Appoints Abdulrahman Yinusa as New GMD/CEO
E-Francisco Motors Seeks P11 Billion Investment to Boost Jeepney Modernization
4 mins ago
E-Francisco Motors Seeks P11 Billion Investment to Boost Jeepney Modernization
Azerbaijan Showcases Economic Diversification and Green Commitment at Baku Conference
39 seconds ago
Azerbaijan Showcases Economic Diversification and Green Commitment at Baku Conference
South Korean Securities Giants Halt Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Regulatory Warnings
3 mins ago
South Korean Securities Giants Halt Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Regulatory Warnings
Harry Styles Acquires Stake in Fashion Label S.S. Daley: A Strategic Move
3 mins ago
Harry Styles Acquires Stake in Fashion Label S.S. Daley: A Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
6 seconds
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
22 seconds
Viva! Promotions Signs Top-10 Contender Elijah Pierce as First Signing
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
49 seconds
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
1 min
Carlton Football Club Faces Setback with Jacob Weitering's Injury
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
3 mins
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
3 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
4 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
6 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
6 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app