Business

GPRTU Confirms Proposed 60% Fare Increment Not Suspended Amidst Rising Operational Costs

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
GPRTU Confirms Proposed 60% Fare Increment Not Suspended Amidst Rising Operational Costs

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has come forward to clear the air about the rumored suspension of the proposed 60% fare hike. Amidst speculation and uncertainty, the Union confirms that its plan to increase transport fares has not been put on hold. Rising operational costs, including escalating fuel prices and maintenance expenses, have led the GPRTU to review its fare structure.

Striking a Balance

With the intention of keeping the transport sector afloat without negatively affecting the economy at large, the GPRTU is in ongoing talks with relevant stakeholders. The goal is to find a middle ground that accommodates the needs of both drivers and passengers. The proposed fare increase has sparked considerable debate, but the GPRTU insists that no final decision has been reached, and the proposed hike is still being evaluated.

Impact of the Emission Levy Bill

The recent passage of the Emission Levy Bill in Parliament has further burdened the transport sector. The bill, which imposes an annual fee of 100 cedis on owners of petrol and diesel cars from January 2024, has added to the financial woes of the GPRTU. The Union has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reconsider the bill, citing the additional tax burden it imposes on their operations.

Public Appeal

The GPRTU, through its Public Relations Officer, Abbas Imoro, has appealed to the public to await an official announcement regarding the fare increment. Imoro emphasized the strain that the new bill has placed on the transport sector in an already challenging economy. The Union, however, remains firm in its decision to proceed with the fare increment if nothing is done to address their concerns.

Business Ghana Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

