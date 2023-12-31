en English
Business

Godwin Dogbey Honored as ‘Man of The Year 2023’ by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:34 pm EST
Godwin Dogbey Honored as ‘Man of The Year 2023’ by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd

In a bold affirmation of excellence and dedication, Godwin Dogbey, a seasoned professional within the Despite Media Group, has been declared ‘Man of The Year 2023’ by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd. The honor, presented by the company’s esteemed CEO, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, acknowledges Dogbey’s remarkable commitment, tireless efforts, and extraordinary contributions to the firm.

Unmatched Contribution and Dedication

Heralded for his significant impact on the company’s prosperity throughout the year, Dogbey’s influence is cited as a key factor in the organization’s successes. His tireless dedication and exceptional contributions have not only enhanced the company’s operations but have also set a high standard for his colleagues.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dogbey has also been lauded for his academic prowess in software engineering. This commendation serves to underscore his multifaceted abilities and diverse skill set, adding another facet to his already impressive career.

Decade-long Career of Versatility

With a career spanning over a decade, Dogbey’s expertise stretches across various domains including Events Management, Marketing, Project Management, Artiste Management, and Media Production. His current position as the Public Relations, Events, and Promotions Manager at Kaya Tours Ghana Limited further attests to his wide-ranging capabilities.

In addition to his ‘Man of the Year’ distinction, Dogbey also earned recognition at the Ghana Entertainment Awards earlier in the year. His outstanding work in the media industry was recognized with the ‘Best TV/Radio Producer of the Year’ accolade, solidifying his standing in the field.

Business Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

