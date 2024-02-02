GIADEC Partners with Mytilineos for a Major Leap in Ghana's Aluminium Industry

In a significant move towards bolstering Ghana's aluminum industry, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has entered into a strategic partnership with Mytilineos Energy and Metals. The collaboration aims to initiate Project 3A, a major step in the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) initiative. This development will see the construction of an alumina refinery and a bauxite mine at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso, Ghana.

Shifting from Bauxite Export to Alumina Production

The agreement, inked in Accra on January 26, 2024, signifies a paradigm shift in Ghana's approach to its abundant bauxite resources. As elucidated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the project is a strategic move, transitioning Ghana from exporting raw bauxite to producing refined alumina for the VALCO smelter. This shift aligns perfectly with Ghana's goal of augmenting the value of its natural resources.

President Akufo-Addo lauded GIADEC's efforts, particularly under the stewardship of CEO Michael Ansah, in leveraging Ghana's vast bauxite reserves and ownership of VALCO to realize the IAI. The President accentuated the importance of selecting Mytilineos, a credible player in the metallurgy and energy sector, as a partner to attract further global investment.

Commitment to Environmental Standards and Investment Climate

Striking a chord with environmental concerns, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the necessity to maintain world-class environmental standards in GIADEC's operations and its partners. Echoing the President's sentiments, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment.

Highlighting the broader benefits of these projects, Michael Ansah underscored the potential for job creation and local talent development. Mytilineos' Chief Strategy and M&A Officer, Elenos Karaindros, reaffirmed the company's established partnership with Ghana and its expertise in the integrated aluminum value chain. The project is expected to create over 1,500 jobs and prioritize local talent and subcontractors, thereby enhancing the socio-economic fabric of Ghana.