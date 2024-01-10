Ghana’s Vice President Advocates Biometric Identification for Public Sector Employees

As of January 10, 2024, Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has strongly emphasized the necessity for biometric identification for all new hires in the public sector. The move, aimed at eradicating ghost workers, ensures that only legitimate staff receive their due salaries. This was announced during a ceremony held in Accra, the nation’s capital.

The Importance of Biometric Identification

The biometric system, which leverages fingerprints as a unique identifier, will be directly linked with the National Identification Cards. This link is set to activate only legitimate names on the payroll system, thereby streamlining salary payments and accounting for every penny spent. This measure is now mandatory for new hires and for the re-verification of current employees and pensioners on the government payroll. The fundamental objective is to accurately ascertain and account for the number of individuals on the government’s payroll.

Non-Compliance Risks Salary Suspension

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has issued a stern warning that public sector workers without a Ghana Card number will have their salaries frozen starting March 5, 2024. Mr. Kwaning-Bosompen, a representative from CAGD, warned that employees who fail to secure a Ghana Card by March 24, 2024, stand a high risk of being unpaid by the government. This move is in line with efforts to synchronize the government’s payroll system with the National Identification Authority’s database. It aims to eradicate ghost names and unauthorized disbursements, and ultimately streamline public finances while fostering fiscal responsibility.

Implications and Expectations

As the deadline approaches, employees are expected to hasten their Ghana Card acquisition process. This policy, while seeming stringent, is an effort by the government to instill order, transparency, and accountability in the public sector. It will ensure that every cedi paid out is justified, accounted for, and lands in the right hands, thereby fostering a culture of fiscal responsibility and integrity within the public sector of Ghana.