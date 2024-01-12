en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ghana’s University Teachers Threaten Strike Over Conditions of Service

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Ghana’s University Teachers Threaten Strike Over Conditions of Service

In an escalating dispute over conditions of service, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has issued a stern warning to the government. Unless their demands are met, they are prepared to go on strike, a move that threatens to disrupt the academic calendar across the country. The association, a representative body for university lecturers and academic staff nationwide, is seeking improvements in salary increments, research allowances, and overall staff welfare.

Tense Negotiations and Unmet Demands

The association’s grievances stem from issues relating to their conditions of service, including base pay and market premiums. UTAG General Secretary, Dr. Eliasu Mumuni, made the association’s stance clear, indicating that a strike date would be imminent if negotiations do not progress. A recent meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) ended in a walkout, as UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) expressed dissatisfaction with the commission’s approach.

A History of Labor Disputes

The current contention follows a history of labor disputes in Ghana’s education sector. Notably, UTAG launched a three-month-long strike in January 2022, marking one of the longest teacher union strikes in Ghana’s history. The potential of another significant strike underscores the challenges faced by educators in the country, and the critical need for resolution.

Implications for the Education Sector

The looming strike could have far-reaching implications for students across the country. UTAG’s decision highlights the importance of resolving labor disputes in ensuring the stability of the education sector. It foregrounds the necessity for the government to adequately address the concerns of university lecturers and academic staff, whose work is integral to the nation’s future.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
11 mins ago
New Haven's YouthWork Program: A Beacon of Hope for High School Students
In the heart of New Haven, a transformative movement is taking shape. Spearheaded by Ronald Huggins, the city’s Youth and Recreation Department’s deputy director, the initiative aims to connect high school students with summer job opportunities through the YouthWork program. Huggins’ visits to Wilbur Cross High School, Riverside Academy, and Cooperative Arts & Humanities High
New Haven's YouthWork Program: A Beacon of Hope for High School Students
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
1 hour ago
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
1 hour ago
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration
33 mins ago
University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift: A Cultural Exploration
Athens Student Protests: A Clash Over the Privatization of Education
44 mins ago
Athens Student Protests: A Clash Over the Privatization of Education
National Teacher Shortage Leads Schools to Recruit Educators from Abroad
44 mins ago
National Teacher Shortage Leads Schools to Recruit Educators from Abroad
Latest Headlines
World News
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
13 seconds
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
33 seconds
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
2 mins
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
3 mins
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
3 mins
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
3 mins
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
4 mins
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
5 mins
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
5 mins
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
59 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app