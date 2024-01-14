en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ghana’s University Teachers Association Threatens Strike Over Unmet Demands

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Ghana’s University Teachers Association Threatens Strike Over Unmet Demands

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has publicly declared its intention to go on strike, in response to the government’s failure to meet their demands. These demands, which primarily revolve around subpar conditions of service and inadequate remuneration, have been a longstanding concern for UTAG.

Unresolved Negotiations

Despite engaging in continuous dialogue with government representatives, no concrete resolution has been achieved thus far. The leadership of UTAG has voiced their frustration over what they perceive as the government’s lack of dedication to resolving the issues.

Seeking Improvements

UTAG is not simply protesting for the sake of it; they are advocating for significant improvements in the welfare of university lecturers. This includes an increase in salaries and the provision of better incentives for research. Their proposed strike action is viewed as strategic pressure on the government to take their concerns seriously and expedite the resolution process.

Uncertain Response

The government’s reaction to UTAG’s ultimatum remains undisclosed, adding to the already simmering tension. This potential strike underscores the ongoing friction between the educators’ union and government authorities, highlighting the larger issues plaguing Ghana’s educational sector.

In a related development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) disclosed that university lecturers in Ghana have not been paid any salaries since their strike commenced in February. The union’s president accused the Federal Government of weaponizing hunger to compel the professors to resume work. Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the Minister of Education to find a solution within two weeks, ASUU remains unyielding until their demands are met.

0
Education Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
12 seconds ago
Methodist Church Ministers Convene for Annual Piula Tuai Event
On a serene day in Faleula, the headquarters of the Methodist Church brimmed with a sense of purpose and unity. Hundreds of Methodist Church ministers, all alumni of the Piula Theological College, convened for the annual Piula Tuai event. The gathering represents a significant occasion in the church’s calendar, uniting clergy members who share a
Methodist Church Ministers Convene for Annual Piula Tuai Event
Monday Abuh: A Poetic Journey Through Challenges and Triumphs
3 hours ago
Monday Abuh: A Poetic Journey Through Challenges and Triumphs
MENTOR Greater Milwaukee Strives to Bridge the Mentorship Gap
3 hours ago
MENTOR Greater Milwaukee Strives to Bridge the Mentorship Gap
The Rising Cost of Education: A Plea for Government Intervention
3 mins ago
The Rising Cost of Education: A Plea for Government Intervention
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
3 mins ago
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
Canada Contemplates Cap on International Students Amid Housing Concerns
3 hours ago
Canada Contemplates Cap on International Students Amid Housing Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
21 seconds
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
28 seconds
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
38 seconds
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
43 seconds
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
48 seconds
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
49 seconds
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
51 seconds
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
55 seconds
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
58 seconds
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
21 seconds
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app